OUTDOORS: It is time to lose the hiking boots?

I have never had much faith in science, probably because I was never much good at it. It is true science has cured many diseases, brought us space travel, and invented many substances that are geared to make our life easier. Ask any science freak and they will drone on for hours about all the successes of modern science.
Being the eternal pessimist and part-time denier, I spend most of my science time pointing out all the things science has been wrong about. Back in the 60s, science was telling us another ice age was just around the corner. Medical scientists have not been able to make up their mind whether salt is truly bad for you. Ever since I found out what the scientific word “hypothesis” meant, I have been leery of any “new findings” because something I like to eat, or drink is going to get taken away.
Well, brace yourself, but science has taken up the question about hiking boots. Ever since I could walk without falling, I have been wearing lace up hiking boots in the great outdoors. All I have ever thought about was the ankle support, rigid soles, toughness, and water protection. Apparently, such is not the case.
Serious hikers, called through-hikers, cover thousands of trail miles every year. They carry packs, loaded with supplies that may need to last several weeks at a time. These serious hikers have ditched the boots and now wear running shoes.
It has been drilled into our heads that ankle support is the most important thing in footwear. Most research suggests that if you are a healthy, and reasonably active person without a pre-existing ankle condition, you don’t need any extra ankle support while hiking. You should focus on strengthening and stretching your ankles if you want to prevent injuries.
It comes down to weight. A good pair of boots weigh in just north of 3 pounds a pair, while trail shoes may go 1 pound a pair. Weight is not your friend in any outdoor activity, so any reduction you can make could only serve to improve the outcome. There is an old saying that “a pound of weight on your feet is equal to 5 pounds on your back.”
A study conducted by the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine found that even tiny increases in the weight of footwear could add up to significantly higher energy expenditures in people when walking or running. The consensus of the studies concluded that carrying an amount of weight on the feet required between 4.7 and 6.4 times as much energy as carrying that same weight on one’s back.
According to that science, swapping out the 3-pound hiking boots for a 1-pound pair of trail shoes would be the equivalent of losing 4 to 12 pounds of weight from your pack. Furthermore, those lace up heavy hiking boots will tire your legs quicker and make your feet clumsier as they tire, leading to a fall or risk of ankle injury.
Waterproof boots, such as treated leather or Gore-Tex, also come into play. I have always insisted on waterproof footwear because I don’t want to run around trails with wet feet. They are great for the quick creek crossing, but on a rainy day, with longtime hiking, the boots will eventually become waterlogged. When boots become waterlogged, they get heavy, very heavy.
Also consider just how much your feet perspire in those lace-up boots. Generally, lace-up boots do not breathe very well, and on a hot day, the boots can get waterlogged from perspiration. Trail shoes are not waterproof, but most breathe very well, so the perspiration is not a problem. After the quick creek crossing, the trail shoes will dry on their own much faster than the boots, but wet feet are going to be a problem. No easy answer there.
One argument I threw out there was the protection to my shins from thorns, lamb’s tongue, and various blood-letting vegetation that inhabits the country I hike in. The answer to that is a pair of lightweight gaiters. Not only will gaiters keep the biting vegetation off your shins, but they will also keep your feet dry by repelling the rain and dew from the brush as you walk through it.
One thing the trail shoes will not do is keep your feet warm. For the late season or winter type outings, you are still going to need those insulated lace-up hiking boots. I have boots with varying amounts of insulation depending on the activity and how cold it will be outside.
Boots take a long time to properly break in. Until they are just right for your feet, boots can be a blister nightmare. Most trail shoes do not require the extensive break-in compared to boots. Overall, the lighter shoe will be kinder to your feet as far as blisters go.
If you are not convinced, like anything else, give it a test run. Pack up a full pack load and take to the hills for a solid day hike. Change nothing except your footwear. At the end of the day, make the decision for yourself. I bet you will find your feet feel better in the trail shoes.
I still don’t buy into all this science stuff. Maybe I am skeptical because I am still waiting for the big glaciers to come to town, ushered in by the new ice age. Perhaps the reason I am still fighting the whole lighter footwear thing is that I just bought a new pair of hiking boots for the upcoming hunting season. At least the new boots are lighter than the last pair, by a pound. Every little bit helps.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
