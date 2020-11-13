I don’t have to tell you that this is a crazy time that we’re living in right now, so who knows what the Christmas season will be like? Hence, I’ve decided I’m going to carry on inside of my house this Christmas just as I always have. This includes indulging myself in all of my favorite holiday traditions, and one of those is starting at least one amaryllis bulb.
So why am I telling you this when it’s not even Thanksgiving yet? Like all bulbs, it takes them a while to get growing. So you’ll need to start them soon if you wish to grow one from a bulb and have it blooming in time for Christmas.
Just in case you’re not familiar with amaryllis, let me explain what we’re talking about. Amaryllis are grown from a large bulb. Unlike tulips and daffodils, these are tender bulbs so you don’t plant them outside or they will freeze. In their native areas, like South Africa, they bloom outdoors in spring or summer, but around here they’re commonly “forced” into early bloom for the holidays.
I find there’s just something so festive about the huge trumpet-like tropical flowers. They really know how to welcome the season with their beautiful, large, lily-looking flower, or group of flowers that are displayed on a tall stalk. And they come in a variety of colors, such burgundy, red, white, variegated red and white, and pinks so they can fit into any decor. Apparently the Greeks thought they were pretty great flowers because the name Amaryllis actually means to sparkle in Greek.
The size of the bulb will usually determine the size of the flowers so if you want a large showy bloom display you should invest in a quality bulb. If you really don’t care about the bloom size and number of flowers it produces you can purchase rather inexpensive smaller bulbs. With that said, there are a few varieties that naturally produce smaller bulbs but it should state that when you purchase it.
Here’s the tricky part. It’s hard to know exactly when an amaryllis will flower. Some varieties tend to bloom sooner than others. So you might want to buy a couple of bulbs and start them at different times if you want to make sure you have one blooming for say, your Christmas party. However, most bulbs will take about 6 to 8 weeks before they bloom. So count the number of weeks until you want the bulb to bloom. I’ve found all the flowers on the stalk don’t always bloom at the same time, so you may have a little wiggle room.
If you’re buying an individual bulb, rather than one in a kit, you might want to choose a heavier pot that won’t tip over due to the height of the flowers. Your pot should only be about 2 inches wider than the bulb. But you’re not limited to just one bulb per pot. Several bulbs can be planted in one container. Just keep them about an inch apart from each other.
When planting your bulb use a high-quality, sterile growing mix. Just moisten the soil, fill the pot a little more than half full and set the bulb on top. Add a little more soil, leaving the top 1/3 of the bulb exposed. That’s all there is to it. Then place your planted bulb in a warm room with temperatures around 60-70 degrees. Sunlight is not needed until the leaves begin to form. At that time the bulb should be moved to a bright location but not placed in direct sun. Water it sparingly until the flower bud appears. After this, keep the soil moist but not saturated. You will want to rotate the pot occasionally to keep the plant growing straight instead of leaning toward the sunlight. Do not move the plant to a new location after the buds appear or it may drop the buds. Once it has bloomed you’ll be ok moving it. Also, keep your flowering bulb away from direct sunlight to prolong the bloom time. Amaryllis can make a dramatic statement as a cut flower, so if you want to add some to your flower arrangement, there’s no reason not to.
If you have room for an extra houseplant it’s easy to get them to bloom again next year. After your bulb blooms and the flower fades, cut the flower stem to within an inch the bulb. After the bulb flowers, it will produce several long leaves. Just like with other flowering bulbs, amaryllis use their leaves to produce energy for next year’s flowers, so don’t cut the leaves off. Give the plant plenty of bright light to help it build up its reserves. Grow your amaryllis indoors all winter and into the spring. After danger of frost, you can move it outside for the summer. Fertilize the plant once or twice a month to keep the leaves lush and green. The soil should be kept barely moist. In late summer or early fall, stop watering it and move the potted bulb to a cool (55°F), dry location, away from bright light. A basement or garage is ideal. The leaves will gradually wither and fall away as it goes dormant. Leave the bulb alone and don’t water it. After your amaryllis has rested for a couple of months, you can start it again. There’s no rush, so if you have several bulbs you may want to start them at different times. Repot the bulb using fresh growing mix. Water it once and move the pot into a warm 60-65°F room. Water sparingly until the bulb is actively growing. You’ll discover the bulbs reproduce by growing "daughter" bulbs next to the "mother" bulb. It will take three to five years for a daughter bulb to reach a mature size, so be patient. The daughter bulbs can be separated and planted when you start the bulb again for the holidays. A cared for amaryllis plant can easily live for 75 years! (I hope my kids will want my bulbs.)
I think a lot of people must think amaryllis are pretty great Christmas plants because the U.S. imports more than 10 million amaryllis bulbs every year. Most of these come from Holland or South Africa. With that said, be aware that amaryllis are considered poisonous to pets. If ingested, pets may vomit, appear depressed, or show signs of a painful abdomen and a loss of appetite, so keep them out of reach from your pets as well as small children.
With more than 600 named varieties of amaryllis I bet you can find one that will be a perfect fit for your Christmas décor. You know what? I think this has put me in the mood for Christmas. Is it too early to start wishing for a white Christmas?
Linda Corwine McIntosh, licensed commercial pesticide applicator, ISA Certified Arborist, advanced master gardener
