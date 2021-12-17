OUTDOORS: J.J. Gibbons’ San Juan Mountain Christmas ride

Winter has come and paired with the holiday season, it’s hard not to be giddy. The sun’s reflection lifts off of the new, powder glittering like trillions of refined diamonds whose sparkles seem to reflect all of the hosts of heaven.
The snow on Red Mountain Pass is blinding after a storm. Packed with travelers in the summer, U.S. Highway 550 is considerably quieter in winter. Cross country skiing or snowshoeing around the pass when the weather is clear is at once exhilarating and serene. Doing it during a storm could lead people to question your sanity.
The swing between terrifying storm and sublime beauty can be disconcerting. Both contribute to the landscape, and both allow us to be part of the landscape. Understanding this helps to build character.
A Christmas story, some 130 years old, illustrates this contrast. Shortly after graduating from St. Mary’s seminary, Baltimore, James J. Gibbons found himself in Colorado. Starting in 1885, Father Gibbons worked a few years in Leadville before transferring to Ouray and Silverton.
His parish was huge, stretching from Ridgway to Telluride, and from Ironton to Rico. He met miners, ranchers, and families of all sorts – infants just coming into the world and the afflicted or elderly soon to depart. He traveled through snow at high elevations; on horse, by sleigh, or just on foot.
He visited a dying mother of five in Rico, destined to move to lower elevations due to consumption (tuberculosis) and heart trouble. And he was called to ride a rickety sleigh to Silverton at 2:30 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day morning to administer last rites.
Gibbons brought an arduous compassion to his labors. Borne from the challenges of the wild mountains, he ultimately worked long hours to help people, which in turn impacted his view of life on earth.
Early on during his tenure in Ouray, Gibbons resolved to conduct midnight mass at the church in Silverton on Christmas Eve. Since there would be no sleigh at that hour, he decided to ride a horse over Red Mountain Pass that night to Ouray to provide services on the holiday the following morning.
Fred Thorton, mountaineer and horseman, agreed to bring horses over the pass Christmas Eve day, as Gibbons had gone to Silverton two days before. It had been snowing for three days, so Gibbons’ trip to Silverton on the stage coach filled his mind, “… with consternation and dismay at the boding terrors [all] around.”
Midnight mass was packed as miners poured out of the mountains to the valley of Silverton, and the “hardy sons of toil” joined in the chorus that “rang out in sweet strains … far up the streets of town.” Thorton came with the horses and a report that snow slides could descend most anytime. Huh, it sounds real jolly.
They trudged out into the storm, mounted the horses, and headed for the pass. Even today, the cliffs near the pass from the Silverton side could make you jittery. Storms enveloped the mountain. Gibbons and Thorton got off the trail. It was completely dark, visibility was scant, and the path twisted and turned so much that it “boxed the compass.”
They made it over the pass, and down through Ironton to the canyon above the Uncompahgre River – the stretch of road that makes drivers squeamish today. Drifted snow had completely blocked the road by some four feet. Gibbons almost drove the horse over the cliff by a rash mistake.
Webster defined character like this: The sum of distinctive mental and moral qualities belonging to an individual or group as a whole. It could be said that storms build character. Reading through Gibbon’s reflections of his time in the San Juans, it appears that he gained in his arduous compassion. Mental and moral qualities spring, in part, from reflecting on experiences and the judgments formed from those reflections.
The two riders must have been exhausted when they reached Ouray in time for Gibbons to greet another crowd of miners and townspeople for morning services. And the gathering was no doubt delighted that they had survived the trip. He used resources at hand to overcome his obstacles. Fortitude in facing a tempest (whatever the blizzard may be) is how we grow in character.
Storms seem to be active in the San Juan Mountains for now, and we can snow shoe and cross country ski the Red Mountain Pass area in comfort not known in Gibbons’ day. Whatever your mountain, whatever your storm, there is a peace that will inevitably follow.
All the best for the holiday season.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.