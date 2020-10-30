The likelihood for more non-motorized trails in the Montrose area just went up. The Montrose-Uncompahgre Trails chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (MUT-COPMOBA) recently submitted a grant application to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for a non-motorized trail grant for the construction of the Electric Hills trail system.
Electric Hills is a proposed 17-mile trail system overlooking Shavano Valley six miles west of Montrose on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land. The trailhead will be within the Shavano Gateway Recreation Staging Area proposed by Montrose County. The name is an acknowledgement of the conspicuous power lines that transect the terrain on which the trails will be built. If the grant is awarded, construction will begin in 2021.
Actually, construction has already begun. Since mid-summer, MUT-COPMOBA has been organizing volunteer trail construction sessions. Initially, crew leaders were trained by Scott Vanderplaats of Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack — a trail design and construction outfit run by Vanderplaats. Then he worked with volunteers on proper trail construction technique.
Vanderplaats designed and built the bulk of the popular Ridgway Area Trails. He has also been involved with the design and construction of the Buzzard Gulch Trails, the Spring Creek Connectors and several trails in the Montrose parks.
So far, volunteers have invested over 200 hours to build 1.1 miles of new trail following Vanderplaats’ pin flagged line. The trail snakes across rocky, broken terrain, not necessarily following the line of least resistance. In fact, the overall design of the trail system is oriented towards seeking out challenging, technical trail features on the landscape.
Back in January, MUT-COPMOBA, supported by Montrose County and the Bureau of Land Management, held a town hall-like gathering and distributed a survey to gather input from local mountain bikers regarding what type of trails they wanted built. The overwhelming response was to design and build a trail system that offers intermediate to advanced trail riding options.
It is part of a bold plan developed by MUT, Montrose County and the BLM in late 2014 to build 27 miles of non-motorized trail within 20 minutes of Montrose. Specifically, it was the brainchild of Garry Baker with plenty of feedback from Renata Raziano, Laurie Brandt and others. Dubbed the Uncompahgre Singletrack Plan — the US Plan, for short.
A planning grant for the US Plan, written by Sparrow Trails LLC, was awarded by CPW in 2017. That same year, Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack completed construction of three miles of trail in Spring Creek Canyon to connect the Lower Spring Creek Trail with another trail on the west side of the canyon, creating a nice 11-mile loop.
In 2019, MUT received a $65,000 grant from CPW to build and install two bridges across Spring Creek along the connector trails. The bridges allow safe crossing of the creek during spring runoff, a popular time to use the trails. The bridges were designed by Canyon Bridges LLC, built locally, then lowered into place by a K-Max 1200 helicopter owned by Mountain Blade Runner. MUT volunteers then built the ramps to the bridges.
Building trails is a huge community endeavor involving numerous partners, and Electric Hills is no exception. It takes dedication, time and money to coordinate and perform the environmental surveys required on federal lands. Montrose County paid for the archaeological surveys required prior to construction. The BLM contributed funding and significant staff time to coordinate environmental surveys and design requirements.
Literally hundreds of hours were spent in meetings with CPW, BLM and Montrose County. Volunteers have contributed hundreds of hours of sweat equity. MUT held several fundraisers to raise the money to pay for costs not covered by grants. Recently, MUT raised over $15,000 to provide the needed matching funds for the non-motorized trail grant.
With a few exceptions the non-motorized trails around Montrose are on the lower scale of difficulty. Riders wanted something more. Electric Hills will satisfy that need. Hopefully, all the time and energy put into this project will be rewarded with a construction grant. Check out the COPMOBA website — www.copmoba.org, or the MUT Facebook page for updates.
