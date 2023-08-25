It’s a new school year, with potentially lots of changes for your children: starting elementary, middle or high school, or maybe a new school altogether; figuring out class schedules; getting to know teachers or a new friend group; feeling overwhelmed with assignments and new routines.

This time of year can be stressful for young people. Here is a great antidote: 20 minutes outside! Our friends over at Generation Wild compiled a fantastic list of ideas for quick 20 minute activities to get kids active and outdoors. A few minutes outside can work wonders for your kids’ stress levels and overall feelings of well-being.



