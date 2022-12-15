magnetic north and true north

There is a difference between magnetic north and true north, and it is moving.

 (Submitted photo/Mark Rackay)

It has been drilled into our little outdoor minds, since we received our first compass, that there is a difference between magnetic north and true north. I remember that I paid as much attention to this as I did to algebra in class. My little compass pointed out the way I needed to go.

The only time I was ever really messed up by the difference between the two was at sea. I was fishing offshore of South Florida in the warm Gulf waters for grouper and other deep water game fish. We were in an area known as the “rose” because it was exactly where the compass rose was on the nautical charts.



