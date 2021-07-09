OUTDOORS: Let's talk July gardening

There’s just something so relaxing about getting out into the garden in the cool of the morning or evening and just enjoying the serenity that it can bring. Yet, there’s always a little something that needs to be done to keep our private oasis at its best. So let’s talk gardening.
Gardens are in full swing and as the summer heats up and flower blossoms can begin to look a little hot, tired, and fade away. Deadheading, or cutting away the faded flowers will help keep many plants blooming.
Your flower boxes and hanging baskets could probably use a little fertilizing about this time of year. A balanced plant food, such as one labeled 30-10-10 on the package, will help them to look great and keep them blooming.
If your lawn is looking a little peaked and not growing quite as quickly as you wish it were, you could apply a light application of nitrogen and iron to it. Don’t overdo it though. Don’t apply more than about 1 pound of nitrogen to 1,000 square feet of lawn. Too much nitrogen at this time of year can encourage insect and disease problems. If you have a blue Grama or buffalo grass lawn, this is the time to fertilize it. One half pound of nitrogen applied to 1,000 square feet is recommended. As always, follow the instructions on the bag.
Speaking of lawns, you should continue to mow your grass to a height of about 2.5 to 3 inches tall. Grass that is mowed shorter than 2 inches is less tolerant of heat and drought and will not look as good as a lawn that is mowed a little higher. At the same time, you don’t want to let it get tall and then mow more than about a third of the blade off. Doing so will cause the lawn to stress and look bad.
The question always comes up, “when is the best time to water your lawn?” Actually watering between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. when there’s less evaporation, wind and better water pressure is more beneficial than watering during the daytime. When you water in the early evening it keeps the grass blades wet too long which can lead to insect and disease problems.
If you’re planning to fertilize your trees, do it soon. Fertilizing them after the middle of the month can keep the tree from hardening off for winter, which can lead to winter injury. Many trees experienced dieback and are still struggling from the unusual weather events that occurred over the past couple of years, and the last thing that you want to do is stress them even further.
The June rain and cooler weather that we experienced for a while was fantastic, but the weeds also loved it and are growing profusely. Keeping in mind that a weed’s mission in life is to reproduce, controlling them before they go to seed will be extremely helpful.
However, spraying them when it’s hot is not a good idea. Spraying in temperatures above about 80 degrees can cause the herbicide to drift and kill nearby plants. Read the label of the product that you are using to check the recommendations and make sure the weed that you want to control is listed on the label.
There’s so many interesting insects in the garden right now and because it’s such a bug-eat-bug world it’s always a good idea to identify any insect before you try to control it. You may be killing off some of the good guys without even knowing it if you go too crazy.
Another good reason to know what insect you’re dealing with is that controls are different for different insects. Some insects feed by sucking and some by chewing. If you spray an insect that feeds by sucking with a pesticide designed to control insects that feed by chewing you will kill the predatory insects and your target will be alive, healthy, and keep right on reproducing. Sometimes insects are here today and almost gone tomorrow so knowing which insects to be concerned about and which ones are causing no real harm is important.
You can always bring an insect sample to the CSU Extension Office for identification or you might want to invest in a book that will help you identify the bugs in your landscape. “Garden Insects of North America” by Whitney Cranshaw and “Bugs Rule,” also by Whitney Cranshaw are a couple of my favorite go to books for insect identification. Unfortunately Cranshaw, a former CSU entomologist professor, retired, but the good news is his books are still available.
I came across a blister beetle the other day and it got me wondering if you’ve ever been working in the garden without gardening gloves and your finger got a little blister and began to itch.
This was probably the result of a blister beetle. There are actually more than 300 species of blister beetles in North America. The ones that I’ve seen the most around the area are either a bit orange in color or an inconspicuous gray. They don’t do much harm to the plants but can be irritating when you encounter one.
This little beetle produces a concentration of Cantharidin that it releases causing the irritation on your skin. There are some species of blister beetles that can pose serious threats to horses when they consume them in alfalfa hay. Fortunately, the species found in our gardens are more or less harmless. This is just one example of why it’s important to know what you’re dealing with.
Because there’s so much insect life in the garden right now I think I’m going to have to write a separate column on what insects you need to keep an eye out for. So until next time, happy gardening! Enjoy!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
