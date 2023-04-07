OUTDOORS: Long live the jackrabbit

My adopted dad owned a fair-sized ranch West of Laramie, Wyoming, and I got to spend a few years there with him.
Hunting and fishing were a way of life for us and we took any chance we had. I ran my first set of traps on this ranch, bringing home beaver and muskrats to sell.
One particular critter that was thick on this ranch was the jackrabbit. Jackrabbits were pretty much everywhere and grew to an enormous size.
Our cattle dogs used to chase them whenever they got too close to the house but were never successful in catching one. Probably a good thing because I don’t think one of those dogs could have gone 10 rounds with a Wyoming jackrabbit.
Prior to my arrival, the only rabbits I had ever seen were the fuzzy little cottontail variety. The first jackrabbit I encountered scared five years off my 10-year-old little body. The bloody thing was bigger than me. I could have ridden the thing if I could catch it. I ran all the way back to the house, half-amazed and half-terrified. I figured if rabbits were this big on the ranch, I couldn’t wait to see the trout.
For starters, there is the white-tailed jackrabbit who lives in the mountain parks, sagebrush prairies, and sometimes all the way down in the native prairies. His cousin, the black-tailed jackrabbit lives in the desert country in southern and Southwestern Colorado, and occasionally on the Eastern Plains. The black-tail is the one we are most likely to encounter around here.
You can find him in the phone book under his Latin name Lepus californicus, but on the street he is the black-tailed jackrabbit. You will recognize him because of his unusually large ears, way oversized for the rest of him. He also has long and very slender front legs, but it is the back legs you will notice.
The legs on a jackrabbit have very large feet, almost 5 inches long. They seem to make his ears not stand out so much. Those long legs can reach speeds of close to 40 mph when they need to escape from something.
Because of the size of the ears, legs and feet, you would guess this animal to be the size of a large dog at first glance, but they are much smaller. The adult black-tail jackrabbit will reach 2 feet in length and tip the scales close to 8 pounds.
The white-tailed jackrabbit is a bit larger than the black-tail. We always call these guys “rabbits” but they are really in the family Leporidae, which includes rabbits and hares. There are five species of jackrabbit hares in North America, but only three call Colorado home.
The third hare to call Colorado home is the snowshoe hare. The snowshoe has much smaller ears but still has the long legs and oversize feet as factory equipment. The snowshoe only weighs out as about half as much as the jackrabbits and are usually a foot long. A fun fact is the snowshoe hare and the black-tailed jackrabbit turn white in the winter months to help them avoid predators.
True rabbits, like the cottontail live in brushy country, rather than the more open prairie country of their hare cousins. The most important distinction between them is that cottontails are born blind, completely hairless, and helpless. Hares, by contrast, are born with full sight, fully furred, and legs ready to run.
Jackrabbits are solitary animals except during the mating season which takes place from February to July. The phrase, “as mad as a March hare” refers to the unusual boxing behavior of jackrabbits that is typically seen during the spring. Females use their paws to hit the males when they want to avoid copulation. Kind of makes you wonder how they produce so many litters with behavior like that, but one of nature’s mysteries, I guess.
A normal litter of young produces around five babies, called leverets. The snowshoe will have two litters a year while the jackrabbit can have four litters a year. Now we know where the term, “breeds like a jackrabbit,” comes from. The normal lifespan of a jackrabbit can reach five years in the wild.
Jackrabbits are nocturnal, meaning they move around mostly at night. They bed up during the daylight hours, usually to avoid predators, in shallow depressions in the ground known as forms. Those predators include coyotes, foxes, wolves, bobcats, and large birds of prey. The main predator of the snowshoe hare is the lynx.
When alarmed, a jackrabbit can leap 10 feet or more and can jump and run in a zig-zag pattern to confuse the predator that is on their fantail. Jackrabbits thump the ground with their hind legs to alarm other animals about a potential danger.
Jackrabbits were once hunted commercially for their fur and often for meat. They are doing well as a species, but anything not listed as endangered or threatened is rare these days, and these guys are on neither list. The state of Colorado classifies them as small game and lists a hunting season that starts Oct. 1, and runs to the end of February, but always check with Colorado Parks and Wildlife for any recent changes.
I enjoyed my years in Wyoming with my adopted dad, the ranch, fishing, and all the wild game. I will never forget that first encounter with a rabbit that was nearly as big as I was.
Long live the jackrabbit!
