OUTDOORS: Lunch in the great outdoors

Lunch in the great outdoors should be a memorable event, no matter what the menus is. (Mark Rackay/ Special to the MDP)

Growing up, our noon meal was the big meal of the day. We called it dinner. Supper came along toward evening and was usually something light and left over from dinner. But whenever you went to the woods for the day, it was called lunch.

When I took off for a day of fishing with a couple of the kids from neighboring farms, lunch was whatever we could steal from the kitchen without getting caught. I usually went for as many cookies I could carry, sweet rolls or leftover biscuits from breakfast. If there was any leftover bacon or a piece of pie, it was taken also. The idea was to not get caught.



