OUTDOORS: Meet the mighty burro

After almost 60 years of clomping around in the woods, on four continents, there is not much I have not run across.
I have seen strange creatures, encountered even stranger people, and had enough close calls to worry my creditors. From fast boats, rescue diving, blizzards to hurricanes, I have been beat up a few times.
As I age, I no longer take the chances I did when I was younger, well, most of the time, possibly because I can’t get out of the way anymore. It is time for me to think about the consequences of a bad, or careless decision as I don’t heal as fast as I used to.
I realize that my attorney has a lavish lifestyle to support, my accountant has a large family to feed, and could not survive without my monthly stipends, not to mention my bank would suffer a financial double hernia without their charges and penalties in overdraft fees, where would these fine people wind up?
Because I move slower and more cautiously, I spend more time noticing things in the woods, and even learn a few things from time-to-time. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?
Moving slower allows me to observe my surroundings and experience things I normally would have just passed by. The latest example occurred on a recent trip to our neighboring state, Arizona.
My longtime hunting buddy, Dan Humphrey, and I went to Seligman, Arizona for a few days of hunting the javelina. We stayed in one of those historic motels on Route 66, ate good food in the local restaurants, and spent the daylight hours in the desert searching for our quarry.
As we worked our way through the sparse desert, an area of taller brush lay ahead. When we neared the brush, I noticed a half dozen burros casually feeding on the sparse vegetation. Not seeing a ranch house or fence in any direction, I assumed the group had made a jailbreak and were fugitives from some faraway ranch.
I had no idea they were feral burros. In fact, I did not know there was such a thing as feral burros.
We all know about feral cats, feral hogs, and I have even come across feral dogs. The 33,000 remaining wild horses in the American West are considered feral. I had no idea there were feral burros in Arizona, let alone Colorado, but there are.
The first horses evolved in North America some 55 million years ago as they crossed the Bering Strait when the sea level was down and there was a land bridge. The early horse-like critter did not look much like a horse of today and was much smaller.
All the horses in North America were extinct some 13,000 years ago, but the species survived in Asia and Africa. The genus Equus, which includes modern horses, zebras, and wild asses, evolved some 5.6 million years ago in Africa.
The first burros to reach North America came with Christopher Columbus on his second voyage in 1495, landing in Hispaniola. Later, burros were taken to Mexico, and eventually crossed the Rio Grande River, sometime around 1600. From there, burros moved north and west, first with missionaries and later with miners prospecting for gold and silver.
Burros were primarily in the Southwest as pack animals for prospectors. They carried supplies, ore, water and machinery to mining camps and became indispensable to miners and workers.
At the end of the mining boom, many of them were turned loose or escaped. Because of their innate ability to survive under the harshest of conditions, wild herds eventually formed and flourished.
Wild burros have long ears, a short mane and come in a variety of colors, from black to brown, gray, roan, a pinkish color and a blue. Most common color you may run across is gray with a white muzzle and white underbelly.
The adult burro may stand 45 inches tall and tip the scales at nearly 500 pounds. Male burros are known as jacks and females are called jennies.
Wild burros have a lower protein requirement than wild horses and a very tough digestive system that can break down desert vegetation and extract moisture efficiently. Burros eat a wider variety of plants than horses and can go for long periods of time without drinking.
Burros are very intelligent animals. Although they can run almost as quickly as a horse, they tend to assess a dangerous situation before fleeing. Burros defend themselves with powerful kicks from their front and hind legs and will stand their ground against any attackers. Never approach a wild burro, because they do bite.
The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act was passed, unanimously, through Congress, and signed into law by President Nixon on Dec. 15, 1971. The law protects wild horses and burros while designating territories on both Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management- administered lands.
Today, fewer than 9,000 burros remain. Like their cousins the wild horses, burros in the West have been rounded up en masse to make room for other commercial interests. Sad reality.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks everyone not to feed, touch or approach the burros. They may approach you, mostly out of curiosity, but do not be fooled. These animals are wild and will bite or stomp you into something unrecognizable.
There are some people who just do not take warning or read signs about getting close to wildlife.
The people I am referring to are the ones who want to get a picture taken while cuddling a bear cub or try to feed marshmallows to the bison. These are the same people whose genetic traits the Yellowstone Park and Glacier Park bears have tried to eliminate through most active natural selection, with some admirable success.
If you want to see wild burros, Colorado’s Eleven Mile State Park is a good place to start. The BLM also lists herds in Utah’s San Rafael Swell to Eagle Canyon, having a management size of 100,000 acres, that supports 50 to 70 burros. The BLM further lists additional herds on the Colorado Plateau along Muddy Creek and in the Canyonlands.
I can’t believe that I have never run into a wild burro before, but I don’t spend a lot of time in the dry, arid desert areas either. The fishing in the desert is not so good.
