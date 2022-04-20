OUTDOORS: Montrose runners race in desert

In the half-light before dawn, I boarded the chilly shuttle bus for the ride to the starting line of the half-marathon footrace.
The next runner to board was eighty-three years old, and he enthusiastically spoke of how much he was looking forward to this race on the rocky, winding, hilly desert trails above the Colorado River canyons near Fruita.
Most of the rest of the runners boarding the bus were in their twenties, thirties, and forties. But less than six hours after the race's start, that elderly gentleman runner would also be crossing the finish line.
And happy to be finishing.
This past weekend the annual Desert Rats Trail Running Festival drew a record number of runners from Montrose. Four different race lengths were available: 50 km (31 miles), followed by the trail marathon, then the trail half-marathon, and the trail 10 km.
Even with aid stations along the twisting trails, each participant must plan their own style of preparations.
Individual choice governs what any particular person will elect to carry during a race. It may be a wind jacket, insulating layer, and long or short pants. Judgment calls are necessary, right up until the race start, to decide what additional items the forecast and the actual feel of the morning will require. In multi-hour races in Colorado, the air temperature is certainly going to change during the event.
Will it be better or be a burden to carry gloves, warm hat, extra sleeves, or even a jacket? Water bottles and snacks must be planned for, knowing that these courses, for instance, include a 7-mile segment where no aid station exists.
Suspense builds, and one's ability to accurately assess the next hours of weather carry consequences, and therefore unpredictability and excitement.
Consider how some of the thrill of attending a professional football or basketball game comes from being among other like-minded fans. The anticipation of seeing how the game develops creates camaraderie among otherwise unfamiliar individuals. Similarly, lone runners and those runners who bring friends or family to a race also experience those feelings of connectedness and accomplishment.
Trail runs can carry a greater-than-usual dosage of potentially unpleasant outcomes. This can occur if a runner gives in to the urge to race faster than their eye-foot coordination allows. At moderate or fast speeds, this eye-foot coordination becomes critical. Previous practice is necessary.
A time delay necessarily exists between quickly seeing the shapes of large rocks on the trail ahead, and then guiding one's foot to land between them, in the small space where controlled footing is possible. This computing is required several times per second on the very rocky trails of last weekend's races.
Another necessary trail running technique must be developed, as well. Since very few of these trails have any level component to them, a person must have an acute sense of how much they can trust the friction of their shoe sole. This friction varies greatly with the ever-changing slope of the trail combined with the speed of leg turnovers.
Additionally, these particular trail races are laid out to have a significant amount of altitude gain (e.g., 3,600 feet for the 50km). That fact necessitates running downhill 3,600 feet, as well.
Yet another factor must be considered to avoid falling and landing hard. Proprioception, or position sense of one's joints and limbs, depends on having developed a rapid and accurate depth perception. An error in this judgment can lead to catching a toe on large rocks of constantly varying heights. Of the tens of thousands of footfalls required in even a half-marathon, just one minor misjudgment can require immediate reaction in a fraction of a second, to prevent a fall onto other rocks.
Even with these potential negative characteristics, trail running continues to grow in popularity. This fact reveals how rewarding it feels. A major added bonus is the opportunity to increase one's heart and lung fitness levels for years to come.
Of the 77 finishers in the Trail Marathon, John Arenas was the first Montrose male, followed by Christian Stock. Mary Miller was the first Montrose female.
The first locals of the 221 finishers of the Trail 50km race were Dan Ruffner and Kaitlyn Nagel; she earned her podium spot by being the second female in her age group overall. The many other 50km Montrose finishers were Scott Zimmer, Annika Heumann, Marisa Borchardt, Hollis Brake, Caroline Kilbane, Alex Ganskow, Ryan Mangrum, Michelle Wingfield, and Rob McGovern.
The Trail Half-Marathon's first Montrose male and female were Charlie Casey and Jamie Saff, respectively, followed by Suzanne Copping and then John Unger. Three local women runners crossed the finish line together: Lisa Boyko, Elizabeth Edmonds, and Christi Masimer; then Randy Morton. A total of 192 finished it.
With participants ranging from 10 to 83 years old, this annual trail running festival made many start thinking ahead to next year's race.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He is glad to have had no fall, just a close call. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.