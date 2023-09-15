Mount Abram and Artificial Intelligence

Mount Abram perches above the valley that holds Ironton Park as it emerges above a ridge that also gives rise to Brown Mountain at its south end.  Abram Cutler, the mountain’s namesake helped with the 1874 Hayden Survey and was the first judge in Ouray County. (Paul Zaenger/Special to the MDP)    

Hikers who venture out to Mount Abram (or Abrams Mountain) that rises above Ouray and the Million Dollar Highway are treated to surprises that even some who hike nearby Fourteeners (14,000+-foot-high mountain peaks) may not realize. Few make the trek to this 12,000-foot knob that dominates the scene when looking south from the town of Ouray.

It sits low among neighboring mountains, but striding across the ridge which connects it to Brown Mountain, a panorama opens up to reveal the sense of truly being immersed among countless peaks of the San Juans. Some of the crests are legendary. Back there is Red Mountain, over there is Engineer Mountain, across the canyon is Hayden Mountain, and the tip of Mount Sneffels peeps over the ridge. Hundreds of cirques, prominences, and points are completely unnamed.



