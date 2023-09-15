Mount Abram perches above the valley that holds Ironton Park as it emerges above a ridge that also gives rise to Brown Mountain at its south end. Abram Cutler, the mountain’s namesake helped with the 1874 Hayden Survey and was the first judge in Ouray County. (Paul Zaenger/Special to the MDP)
Hikers who venture out to Mount Abram (or Abrams Mountain) that rises above Ouray and the Million Dollar Highway are treated to surprises that even some who hike nearby Fourteeners (14,000+-foot-high mountain peaks) may not realize. Few make the trek to this 12,000-foot knob that dominates the scene when looking south from the town of Ouray.
It sits low among neighboring mountains, but striding across the ridge which connects it to Brown Mountain, a panorama opens up to reveal the sense of truly being immersed among countless peaks of the San Juans. Some of the crests are legendary. Back there is Red Mountain, over there is Engineer Mountain, across the canyon is Hayden Mountain, and the tip of Mount Sneffels peeps over the ridge. Hundreds of cirques, prominences, and points are completely unnamed.
The perspective from Mount Abram, within this carved and rugged terrain, highlands huddled all around, seems like being at the heart of a mountain refuge. Tucked lower inside a sanctuary of stone, the mountain rests near the core of the old Silverton Caldera.
Geologists point this out as it’s nearly impossible to see. Yet some 30 million years ago, this now-extinct volcano, along with others, dominated the landscape. Glaciers came this way with time and power on their side. They scoured and rounded out the valleys of Ironton Park, Poughkeepsie Gulch, and the Uncompahgre River.
I think about those who passed through these parts in the past. It appears that miners were more plentiful in numbers than the Tabeguache Utes. What might these people have thought of this place? Was survival or wealth the only impetus for being here?
While considering this, a quote from John Houseman runs through my head. Houseman was a famous stage and screen actor of the 1970s (The Paper Chase, Three Days of the Condor). He hosted a film on time management in the 1980s, and in his officious voice he quipped, “While we all know how to think, we don’t do it very much.” Well. . .
The miners arrived after the Civil War, overwhelming the presence of the Tabeguache, and pushing them out. I sit at a promontory and reflect on artificial intelligence that could be pushing out much of our experienced world.
Some concerns from writers and pundits appear centered on whether or not AI is actually thinking; the argument is that AI will solve our intellectual problems.
I look out towards Red Mountain. Standing in the knee-high tawny grasses, the array of tints is stunning against the azure sky with the reds of the mountains and green of the spruces punctuating the scene in the distance. My heart beats more quickly – this is the kind of scene that brings tears to people’s eyes. Emotions reveal the human soul.
The Tabeguach carried out their lifeways in the old caldera, their lives hinged on a relationship with the land. CJ Brafford, director of the Ute Indian Museum, illuminated this during a visit. The Uncompahgre River basin was a whole place where the people (Nuche) found a good earth with food, medicinal herbs, water, sky, winds, stars. . . the list goes on.
The sculpted valleys and mountains were a place for both the heart and the mind. The high country spoke to the whole person, rather than only a piece of them. Venita Taveapont, from the Northern Ute Tribe, said it best, “The presence of [living things] in the landscape confirms my belief that we are still connected to the land.” They called this region Ankapagarits, a place of red rock and water.
And maybe that’s a greater point. There will always be a “smarter” computer. But digital neurons are no match for the emotions bound up in learning that comes with human experiences. Wisdom begins when heart and mind work in tandem. No computer will be able to duplicate love, sympathy, or a spiritual sense in the manner that an individual can. Humans have a heart. The heart is a power source for compassion. Being in wild country fuels the power source.
It’s quiet in the morning, but as engines of commerce awake, so do the engines of transportation down on the Million Dollar Highway. It seems that the pursuit of business never rests. Semi-trucks and noisy machinery growl as they chug up the mountain pass.
Mount Abram stands above Ouray as a beacon to overstressed, overscheduled, and over-digitized people to remind us that life begins in our hearts, not in our computers. May we all seek beacons like this mountain to maintain that understanding.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone