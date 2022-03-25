OUTDOORS: Mountain air beckons in spring

Whether you have been able to exercise three times a week through this winter, it is now spring. And with or without that physical preparation, people are wanting to put one foot in front of the other foot, along trails up in the hills.
As usually happens each year when the Spring Equinox arrives, I am hearing more conversations suddenly become filled with plans for May and June trips. Day trips for short hikes above Ouray are anticipated by some.
On the other end of the exercise intensity spectrum, more than a few local runners are expressing their excitement for half-marathon races up and down mountain peaks, and even ultra runs (often covering 30 to 60 miles, again on foot).
Such hopes and dreams necessarily involve the physiological element of acclimatizing to the altitude.
Even if you yourself are not planning on hard exertion at higher elevations, you may have out-of-state family or friends planning on exploring our area on afternoon hikes with you when they visit.
Since Montrose is almost 6,000 feet in elevation, all of us living here have a head start on acclimatizing to the breathing challenges of recreating in the high country. Although there is just as much oxygen in the air up there as there is down here, that oxygen is effectively less available for each breathe on the peak than in the valley.
Visitors may plan on carrying a full backpack (or even just a properly planned daypack) on an uphill trail the day after they arrive here. If they arrive here by air, their aircraft cabin will have been pressurized to about the altitude of Denver or Montrose. If they live near sea level, that flight of several hours can already be a bit of physiological stress on their systems.
To drive up to the mountains the very next day can raise the risk that you may have to abandon your outing, and instead descend with them back down to Montrose. Headache, nausea, or dizziness onset often occurs with that sudden of a gain in elevation.
These are symptoms of Acute Mountain Sickness, which commonly is known by the acronym AMS.
Who can blame a traveler who just wants to make the most of a limited duration visit? If he or she ascends too high and too quickly, even though possibly being a trained athlete, they may put your outing at risk. Considering the added features of vomiting, sleep disturbances, and fatigue, the remaining available days and nights of such a visit can be less satisfying than they could have been.
AMS can develop at altitudes as low as 6,500 feet elevation.
Is it just a danger for travelers from out-of-state, and for those who are not in good physical condition before they get to the mountains? The answer is “no” to both.
While running in the Pikes Peak Marathon, I was amazed to see what appeared to be an extremely fit runner being evacuated by horseback, coming down the trails on the course. He looked far more miserable than the many hundreds of the rest of us on foot, who were still on our way up to the top of the peak.
The risk of AMS is increased by exertion and also by ascending too high too quickly. It is very important to point out that physical fitness, by itself, is not protective. Instead, acclimatization to high altitudes is still needed, even by aerobically fit men and women.
This acclimatization process mainly takes time and patience. For instance, consider a multi-day trip to ski the high peaks, whether at a lift-served area or at a high hut near timberline. An unacclimatized skier can benefit by limiting his or her rate of ascent to 1500 vertical feet gained in elevation the first day, and by limiting any additional exertion that day.
Examples of additional exertion in that setting could be hiking, chopping wood, splitting wood, or digging a snow cave. This limit of daily vertical ascent allows the body to adapt by several methods.
One adaptation the body makes occurs by increasing the amount of blood that the heart can pump with each beat. A second is that the body can take time to make more red blood cells, which are like a train’s tanker cars for carrying oxygen to supply our tissues.
A third method the body employs is to increase our tolerance for aerobic (oxygen-using) activity. All three of these adaptations help us to acclimatize.
The second day on such a trip, another maximum of 1500 feet elevation gain can be performed. While asleep that night, the body will continue the above acclimatization measures. Coming from sea level, most people can acclimatize to 10,000 feet elevation in a few days. Our friends or family arriving here to visit from much lower elevations need our consideration in order to avoid AMS or worse.
The most important concept to take away from this is to be alert for breathlessness while at rest at higher altitudes. If you or a member of your party experiences such, it is necessary to descend in elevation. If ego or time pressure lead to such a person ascending further, not only can AMS come on, but other very real and very life-threatening conditions can quickly develop and lead to tragedy.
Acclimatize on your way up to high altitudes. Descend if breathless at rest at elevation.
Mountains are more enjoyable that way.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He wants to get onto high trails along brooks that, hopefully, will run with water long into the summer. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.