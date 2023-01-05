It's normal. A new year brings reflection of the year past and fresh perspective of the year ahead. Yes, every day is a new day. But it is also true that New Year’s day is a significant day on the calendar. It’s been asked, that January 1 is the first of 365 days, so what will you do with all of those days?
This is an outdoor column, so my past reflection and future perspective turns that direction.
Let me start with where we live. Colorado. Such a great place for the outdoor minded. Such places exist in many corners of the world. Colorado is not unique in this regard. But it is where I have chosen to reside. I emphasize chosen. I chose to live here first, then find ways to sustain it financially.
So what then does “outdoor-minded” refer to? Certainly one can live in a very large city where engaging in the outdoors is possible with some drive time - contrasted with western Colorado, where we are immersed in the outdoors in every direction.
So we have the place and the opportunity. What outdoor activity do you choose? Now to be fair to other equally great outdoor places, Colorado doesn’t offer it all. Those whose passion is beach surfing obviously choose to live elsewhere. Colorado’s varied geography creates a long list of what outdoor activities Coloradans can choose from. With significant altitude variation in a relatively short distance, we have activities suited to red rock country to river valleys to high mountains. Add to that the annual weather seasonality that the varied altitude brings, and one can choose activities suited to both summer and winter and change as the annual seasons change.
Maybe one of these Colorado activities is on your list. Mountain biking, ATV’s, four-wheeling, fishing, hunting, boating, road biking, motorcycles, rock climbing, canyonlands hiking, camping, water skiing, snow skiing, snowboarding, ice fishing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, outdoor photography, kayaking, rafting. Certainly I missed a few. A long list, but that’s the point.
For me? Fishing is the activity of choice. There are many variations of fishing – rivers to lakes, big boats to small boats to by foot, summer to winter, warm water species to coldwater species. I’ve tasted it all, but my passion is rivers and fly fishing for trout.
Reflecting on the past year, I had some great days outdoors with a fishing rod in hand. Some occurred in a big boat or small kayak on a lake, some on a raft in a river, but mostly on foot wading a river. Some large, some small, some in the middle of a town, some in high country so remote as to question the existence of civilization.
Two memorable but contrasting examples. The Gunnison River flowing thru the Gunnison Gorge is not to be missed. Rafting in the depths of the canyon, often fishing, but sometimes just absorbing the adventure. Or the high country creek off Stoney Pass, where a tributary of the Rio Grande sports colorful cutthroats at every soft bend.
So what do I plan for 2023? Well, I’ve already started the year with ice fishing. There are some usual frozen lakes that I annually revisit, Blue Mesa Reservoir being a favorite. Almost always catch something there, and more than most other places there is the opportunity for big fish. But to think differently, I hope to make a day trip to some new hardware locations around the western slope. And I’ve already been to the river this year. It was only for a couple hours, but the Uncompahgre River in town is an easy go.
Pre-spring runoff, March and April, is such a great river fishing season. Fish are waking up, hungry, water is still low and clear but warming, and the summer tourist entourage has not yet arrived. The choices are many. The Yampa at Steamboat Springs, the Eagle at Avon and Edwards, the lower Colorado above Wolcott, the Gunnison and Taylor at Almont, the Animas at Durango, and my favorite, the Roaring Fork from Glenwood Springs to Aspen.
Summer means long days, warm days, active insect hatches, big fish looking for a big meal. Summer opens the high country and grand adventure away from roads and easy access. I think I should make a point to visit new places. I’ve fished western Colorado many decades and many places, enough to get to know a lot of good places very well. That brings an unconscious repetitive choice to return to familiar places known to be a high likelihood of catching fish. New water is a risk. Maybe the fish population is not so good, maybe the fish are there but that edge born of familiarity is absent, maybe I’ll regret going there. Or maybe, yeah!, I’ll discover a great new place.
Fall. Wow, fall in Colorado. For fishing yes, but for a lot of reasons besides fishing. Late summer and early fall are ideal weather, moderate day and night temperatures, ideal water conditions for both lake and river, fat fish, overnight stays. Always too short.
I retired last year. Lots of thoughts and activities in that regard besides fishing, but yes, yes, I plan to fish significantly more days in 2023 than years past, no longer confined to the typical weekend outing. Working or retired, casual or all out fisherman, I hope you too make the most of your 365 days. Let me know what fly is working when I meet up with you!