joel evans anthracite creek

With your back to the past, look to the future ahead. Ever fished Anthracite Creek near Paonia Reservoir? I have, often. I’ll go back in 2023. Tight lines in the New Year. May you discover new places and kiss a lot of fish.

 (Joel Evans/Special to the MDP)

It's normal. A new year brings reflection of the year past and fresh perspective of the year ahead. Yes, every day is a new day. But it is also true that New Year’s day is a significant day on the calendar. It’s been asked, that January 1 is the first of 365 days, so what will you do with all of those days?

This is an outdoor column, so my past reflection and future perspective turns that direction.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?