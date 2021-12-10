My phone buzzed and the conversation went something like this.
• Hey Joel, this is Gary. I just called to see how things were in Colorado. Ever since I moved away to this southerly climate, I miss the mountains. I heard on the weather channel that Colorado is having a mild winter. I bet you’ve been out fishing on the river a time or two, heh?
• Yeah, Gary. You are missing out on our usual off-season fishing forays. As you know well, the winter fishing is limited but it doesn’t disappear. Why just last weekend, the sun was shining and the trout were biting. How about you? You getting any time on the water?
• Well Joel, where I’m at, they don’t know what a trout is. I miss the fishing. I’ve had to make do with a day on the golf course. But we don’t get any snow here. It’s just sunny and warm. I guess that’s the good part.
• Gee, Gary, sorry to hear you are having such bad weather and have to settle for second best with the golf. That’s really bad news.
If you were here, you could be enjoying a bright sunny day of ice fishing at Blue Mesa, or maybe fighting a bruiser brown on the Gunnison River down at the Forks. My neighbor just returned from a ski day and our friend Jake called yesterday to rub it in about the roaring day of snowmobiling he had Saturday.
I ran into your old boss the other day, and he was telling about making a day of it in Ouray watching the ice climbing festival and then soaking in the hot springs pool. He counted four bald eagles roosting around Ridgway Reservoir. Then on the way home, he pulled over near the cemetery to watch the elk feeding.
Just the other day your snowshoeing partner Nathan was telling me about a new trail he found up on Grand Mesa. Hey, come to think of it, you should meet me next month on the Frying Pan. Those tailwater rainbows are lonely and need someone to talk to.
So, you know Gary, even though it is winter, there are still a lot of great outdoor adventures going on. Some consider it the “off-season”. But not me.
• Joel, we don’t really have any seasons here, you know. It is just sort of the same year round. Kind of boring actually. But we do have some great palm trees!
• OK, that’s just great Gary. Any fish?
• No, Joel, I haven’t been fishing. What’s your fishing report? I do miss that glorious Colorado blue winter sky.
• Well, Gary you know from when you lived here that Colorado doesn’t close the fishing season for the winter. You used to fish year-round. The choices are fewer in the winter, but still some hot action if you’ll just look for it. You can fish the Uncompahgre River below Ridgway Reservoir. The river stays open due to the constant temperature water flowing through the dam. And with the stream improvement work that was done there, there are some bruisers hanging out in the deep holes.
Then just the other day I made it over to the Gunnison River at the Forks the other side of Delta. The river is clear and the fish are concentrated in the deepest holes. The Gold Mine Hole was producing well using a small red midge trailed behind a bead head pheasant tail.
I haven’t had a chance yet to get to Island Lake on Grand Mesa for ice fishing.
But you remember our favorite spot — that deep water shelf just out away from the overhanging pine on the north side? Can’t wait to catch a warm, blue, sunny day, dangling that leadhead yellow and black marabou jig just off the bottom. What a hoot, hooking those purple rainbows one after the other.
With the warm days we have had recently, Blue Mesa Reservoir hasn’t frozen over yet. But it will soon, and when the fish are biting, it’s hard to keep two ice fishing rods going. The chance for a big brown or an occasional mackinaw keeps you guessing.
Then for a smattering of variety, there are lots of nearby ice-fishing choices such as Crawford, Vega, Miramonte – take your pick.
I’ve already got a trip planned in February to Glenwood Springs. The Colorado River along I-70 below Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork from Glenwood to
Carbondale has some of the best winter fishing in the entire state. We know the Colorado has some really big fish, “pounders” you would call them. Winter is just the time to cover that big water while it is low and clear and hardly anybody else around. Remember that snowy day last year when we had to bundle up, but found risers to the midge and BWO hatches.
I just love having the four seasons here. What a playground we have here year-round. The winter weather here is great, unlike the south where you are stuck. Gary, I bet you miss it?
Gary? Hello? Gary? You still there? Is that sobbing I hear?