Hiking in the Colorado high country during the summer has many rewards. The snows and cold of winter are long gone, bringing on lush vegetation and a myriad of wildflowers. Many bird species have returned to nest in the forests of the Western Slope. If you are lucky, you will get a glimpse of an elk, bighorn sheep, bear, deer or coyote.
During regular birding forays with friends this summer, we have spotted some birds that are hard to find. A trip up and over the Grand Mesa produced a pair of bobolinks, four American three-toed woodpeckers, and several purple martins.
On an Independence Day weekend, Kathy and I hiked the Fall Creek Trail in the Little Cimarron country. We spotted some good birds, including a Swainson’s thrush. The highlight of the trip was seeing a gray fox and a pair of moose.
Both species are rarely seen, although moose sightings are becoming more common, especially on the Grand Mesa.
A hike up South Baldy Mountain in the West Elk Wilderness with Steve, Jon and Alan produced an olive-sided flycatcher, a pair of golden-crowned kinglets, Lincoln’s sparrows, a Wilson’s warbler, and a pine grosbeak. The wildflowers were not too bad either.
In mid-July Jon, Steve, and I drove above Red Mountain Pass, then hiked into U.S. Basin. I have skied that basin many times, but never visited it during the summer. We were in search of the elusive white-tailed ptarmigan.
We started near the treeline and quickly reached a glorious alpine setting. The hike into the basin took us through green meadows filled with wildflowers — indian paintbrush, blue columbines, parry’s primrose, monkeyflower, phacelia, marsh marigold and my favorite, the gaudy old man of the mountain.
Our hike topped out at 12,200 feet on a saddle between Ohio and McMillan peaks. The view to the south included Cement Creek, the town of Silverton and the rugged peaks of the Grenadier Range. We never saw a ptarmigan but did spot several American pipits.
At the end of July, Kathy and I tried our own brand of social distancing by renting a small cabin at the Ute Lodge up the White River east of Meeker. Each day we hiked a different trail. The hike to Trappers Lake was spectacular, although it was not what I expected.
The slopes around the lake are green and verdant, but pretty much devoid of trees. A fire in 2002 burned more than 17,000 acres in the area. There are lots of small spruce trees, and not the thick timber that once graced the shores of the lake. The highlight of the day was catching a 16-inch cutthroat trout on a small Mepps spinner.
On the last full day of our trip we hiked up Marvine Creek. The trail is a major artery into the Flat Tops Wilderness. It is popular with equestrians and backpackers. There were several fly fisherman working the stream; I regretted not bringing my rod and reel.
Wildflowers were blooming everywhere. We watched several broad-tailed hummingbirds work a hillside filled with scarlet gilias and sticky asters.
On our way back to the truck we noticed a young bull moose in the meadow ahead of us. We stopped and grabbed our dog before she noticed the moose. The moose stopped grazing and gazed in our direction. Moose can be aggressive if approached too closely, so we gave it a wide berth. I snapped a few photos before it wandered off into the willows.
In early August, Alan, Susan and I met on the Grand Mesa. We hiked the east end of the Crag Crest Trail. High country birds were our focus for the day. No sooner than we started up the trail we began to see birds.
The nearby spruce trees and willows were busy with white-crowned sparrows as well as a green-tailed towhee, a house wren, a golden-crowned kinglet, and an orange-crowned warbler.
Along the trail we observed a brown creeper, a black-capped chickadee, several hairy and American three-toed woodpeckers, a handful of western wood pee-wees and numerous other birds. Bonus sightings for the day included many pikas, squirrels, chipmunks and marmots. Several deer crossed our path including a doe with her fawn and a three-point buck.
If you have not taken the opportunity to get up in the mountains this summer, there still is time. I have mentioned several trails, but there are many others within a short drive from Montrose. Hiking is a great way to stay fit, and it does not take any special equipment to enjoy.
