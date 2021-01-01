OUTDOORS: Notes from the canyon

I believe in the sun even when it is not shining. — Author unknown (written on the wall of a cellar by a Jew in the Cologne concentration camp during WWII).
A young woman stopped into the visitor center last week. She moved to Breckenridge this fall to earn some bucks after graduating and was working at least two jobs. She had never been west (from New Jersey) and an old timer told her she should get out to the Western Slope and Utah.
She was a COVID “refugee” who was determined to follow her dreams (including law school) and wanted to experience some of the wide open spaces that are part of her heritage. She was not going to let the pandemic interfere while she safely followed her dreams.
Our public lands have become comfort places for refugees or troubled souls. We saw thousands a day this summer who were looking for a sense of normal in their personal world. The visitor register outside the South Rim Visitor Center logged these sentiments through the summer:
From Ohio – I really needed this, thanks; Arizona – this isn’t just recreational, it’s a learning experience; California – In spite of COVID – can’t destroy Mother Nature; Colorado – It’s beautiful. Imagine when the land is looked on as paradise. It’s not that we haven’t heard these sentiments before, but there has been a great deal more this year.
Many visitors elected to camp this year; some who had never camped before. We aided numbers of people who might have been better off in a motel, but they wanted refuge from the virus. Some wild corners in the American Southwest were horribly impacted, and locations from the desert to high mountains suffered. People traveled to feel ordinary while in extraordinary places.
Our lives have been put on hold. In the book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” Dr. Suess warns us that success will be checkered with setbacks. You’ve probably seen the book, given to people who achieved success in their lives, graduations and so on.
Tucked into the latter half are these words: When you’re in a slump, you’re not in for much fun. Un-slumping your self is not easily done. You can get so confused that you’ll start in to race . . . headed, I fear, for a most useless place. The Waiting Place. . .
Although we are in a new year, we will still be waiting on the pandemic in 2021. The vaccine is on its way, but we are collectively paused. And it’s a long pause, as we tally the months since March. In the book, the character (meaning you) does break out of the slump. Suess is telling us that waiting will happen in our world. How we manage during this time, the choices we make, reveal who we really are. What do we believe?
I also believe in the sun, even on cloudy days. I believe in the colors of the sky on a winter evening. I believe in the strength of a blizzard. I believe in the purpose of a golden eagle catching an updraft over Black Canyon. I believe in our land which can open our eyes to see the common bonds, including refuge, we hold together.
A young man came into the visitor center (one small group at a time) earlier this month. A COVID refugee, his company shut down for two weeks because the virus in New Orleans, where he worked, had surged. They gave everyone two-weeks’ pay and asked them to leave. He headed to the Four Corners region.
He had an interesting winter hat. Decked out in red, purple, and black. It had pig tails up front, ponytail in back and a Mohawk fringe across the top. His eyes sparkled. They were filled with a fire fueled by the chance to be out in big country with real and big challenges. He intended to seize his future and be safe during the virus.
All of these people believe. They believe in their wildland heritage. They believe in the solace, the balm and the lift they get from rest and challenge in their wide-open spaces. The canyons, mountains and plateaus all undergird their belief.
Looking back to the days of September 2001, after the attacks of 9/11, I remember the story of a ranger who raised the American flag over the edge of the canyon at the visitor center. Two folks from Canada watched her. When she finished, they gave her a hug.
May you have that kind of belief in 2021. Happy New Year.
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
