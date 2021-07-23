OUTDOORS: Of waterfalls and brook trout

You’ve heard it, probably even said it: “I wish I knew then what I know now.”
Fishing the Colorado high country is that way. Compared to the oft described and readily available information of the larger rivers and lakes in western Colorado, or anywhere in the mountain west for that matter, the high country has hidden gems. Not secrets necessarily — somebody, maybe even many people, know about it, just not you.
I’ve been a lot of places in western Colorado, fishing low and high, but there are still those “wow” places that I wish I had encountered years ago. Well, now I know. Except that reality is that I will never get to all of them, so really I only know what I know. The magic of the exploration is the unknown and expecting there will always be one more discovery of the undiscovered.
Add to your list South Mineral Creek, north of Silverton. South Mineral is one of those high country places that the fishing alone does not make it exceptional, but combined with the scenery and topography, it graduates to great. A small creek, a respectable population of brook trout, easy to get to, but non-typical with some outstanding canyon-like crevices with spectacular small waterfalls. What fun!
More so than to fishermen, the South Mineral Creek area is better known to hikers and campers. Both of which I have done there. Here is the trailhead to Ice Lake, a very popular high altitude basin lake. South Mineral Creek campground and the Ice Lake trailhead are accessed at a westerly turnoff from Highway 550 just a few miles north of Silverton. It is well marked. A good and easy dirt road takes about 5 miles to get to the campground.
So it’s not that I hadn’t been there, I just hadn’t gone far enough or explored the upper valley for fish.
As one comes down off the south side of Red Mountain Pass, Highway 550 follows North Mineral creek. At the highway turnoff, North Mineral is joined by South Mineral and continues south to Silverton and eventually joins the Animas. North Mineral is of little interest to the fisherman — maybe there are fish but doubtful due to the heavy mineral concentration. South Mineral is different. From the highway turnoff to the campground, the river habitat and water quality is decent and is fishable. Access is very easy along the dirt road.
But the “what I know now” part is the upper end, above the campground. The brook trout fishing is good, better than most brookie creeks. Most places they overpopulate, so there are a lot of fish, but few of any size. South Mineral seemed to have the opposite. Not every good hole showed a fish, but when it did, they were of respectable size: 6-10 inches.
The creek section above the campground is never far from the road, but the road lessens from a good dirt road to a rough, gradual climbing, not quite but almost four-wheel drive road. So far no different than many other such high country creeks. But park along the road, get out and walk the 50-100 yards across the open field to the creek, and the difference is sudden.
From the road, hidden by the creekside brush, what one would assume is a typical gentle creek is a miniature canyon. Roaring in some place, but gentle in others. The roar, to gentle, to roar again transition resounds from a step-like series of waterfalls. In some places the canyon is 20-30 feet deep and the waterfalls almost as tall.
This makes for interesting fishing. The creek itself is wide enough and clear of brush that casting is relatively easy. Fishing along the flats between waterfalls is productive, then about every 100 yards or so a cascade creates a deep hole that often holds fish. At this point, one has to climb up the rocky face or sidewalls of the waterfall to get to the next fishable flat above.
Or not. Some are impassable due to sheer cliffs. One must backtrack and climb out of the canyon through some steep and brushy exit to circumvent the waterfall itself. It is beautiful, one is likely to be all alone, the fishing is good.
One can go most any direction from the Uncompahgre Valley and find summer high country small creek trout fishing. Not impossible, but one challenge this summer of 2021 is traveling east due to the road construction at Blue Canyon. So the southerly direction seems a good choice. I go not just for the fishing, but as much if not more so for the experience of the topographical uniqueness of the creek. And I’ve seen moose in the area. They sauntered out of the timberline some distance from the creek and came to feed in some beaver ponds. An amazing day.
South Mineral is a grand experience. But here is the dilemma — South Mineral is a wonderful high country creek with an expectation of a great day of Colorado scenery and trout fishing. However, if I go there, where am I not going that I instead could have gone, and in doing so maybe discovered an equally spectacular place?
Like I said at the beginning, you don’t know what you don’t know. Choose the known or the unknown, but choose and go. What might I know tomorrow that I wish I knew today?
Joel L. Evans is an avid fisherman, outdoor writer and photographer who has explored Colorado for decades.
