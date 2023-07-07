OUTDOORS: One freedom leads to another

With Independence Day this month, celebrate the many freedoms we enjoy as Americans. And while you are at it, enjoy the freedom to go fishing on public lands such as Clear Lake up the Cimarron Valley in the Uncompahgre National Forest. You’ll find cutthroat trout. (Joel Evans/Special to the MDP)
I’ve visited a few countries outside the United States, but never lived anywhere except the United States. So while my international exposure is limited, it is clear that in this country we have freedoms that don’t exist elsewhere. With Independence Day having just past, my gratitude and thanks to those who have made this possible, both past and present.
The most important freedoms are those rights expressed in the Declaration of Independence – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These rights take many forms and subsequently lead to many kinds of freedoms, some complex, and some simple.
The freedom to move about the country is just one of many freedoms, allowing us to pursue our family, our work and our recreation. I’m a retired senior now, having enjoyed those family and work freedoms for many years. While recreational freedom has been a weekend or vacation experience for decades, and I’ve had my share, now free from work obligations I can fully enjoy the freedom to move about the country, and well, yes, recreate more!
Summer is upon us. Lots of choices for activities to do in Western Colorado. My interests range from hanging out with the grandkids to camping to classic cars to fishing. So, let’s talk fishing in Western Colorado. With decades of exploring rivers and lakes both easy to get to along some highway as well as the backcountry with one step at a time, there is much to tell. Here is a sampling of what you can look for. Some easy, some not so easy to get to. Then use a map and your feet to find some more.
Ridgway State Park - A place that has it all. Ridgway Reservoir and the Uncompahgre River. Camping with a view. Swimming, biking, and boating. Modern facilities. A short drive from home, yet the complete essence of getting away from it all.
Cimarron Valley - A recreation paradise only an hour from town. Silver Jack Reservoir, a large lake with good fishing, or find small ponds such as Rowdy Lake and Clear Lake. Camping among the cool aspens in the Uncompahgre National Forest. The Cimarron River below Silver Jack or the three forks above Silver Jack. Hiking and ATV and water sports and horseback trails. Beaver ponds along the ridges. Stars at night.
Currecanti Recreation Area and Blue Mesa Reservoir - Big water for big fish from big boats. Or just bring a camp chair to fish from the bank between naps. Walk down Pine Creek Trail and toss a spinner in the Gunnison River tailwater below the Blue Mesa dam. Wade the Gunnison River in the braided currents of the headwaters above the Lake City bridge.
Woods Lake - Before Telluride, turn on the Fall Creek road for a peaceful excursion. Take the camper or take the cooler, but definitely take the rod. A fly and bubble combination will get you the distance needed to work the banks past the weed beds. Or use a small boat, but be mindful of afternoon thunderstorms.
Gunnison River - Choose the easy way with an exhilarating steep drive to the canyon bottom via the East Portal Road. Or choose the hard way with a vertical walk via one of the trails from the rim to the rocky river below. Either way you need good brakes. But, either way you'll experience the best in fly fishing for large trout. Trails in the Black Canyon National Park are steep and arduous, requiring a permit beforehand. Further downstream, experience the Gunnison Gorge by exploring one of the several trails off Peach Valley Road. To fully taste the river, book a commercial float.
Clear Lake - Near Silverton up the South Mineral Creek drainage. Combine four-wheeling with timberline views of the massive San Juan Mountains and you have a fishing destination worthy of bragging about. Numerous brook trout of better than average size are a jeweled reward for some extra trouble to get there. Expect a great day, but then again, this is a high-country lake, so don't be surprised if the fish just laugh at you.
San Miguel River - Traced by the highway from Telluride to Norwood Hill, access on public land is plentiful along the way. Pick a pullover, assemble your rod of choice, and spend all day sneaking up on small pools between crystal riffles. Think small: light spinning rods with small diameter lines or short fly rods for close quarters casting.
Chipeta Lake - Not exactly a major destination, but why not think in your own backyard? Not everything has to be far away, nor does it have to be planned. Only have a few hours to fish? Company in town? Kids need a break? Only a hop and skip past the grocery store. Skip rocks or catch a crawdad.
Currecanti Creek - Cross Blue Mesa Dam and follow the canyon rim road back west for about five miles until it crosses over Currecanti Creek. Take the dirt road north. Take a picnic. Take the kids. Easy small stream fishing and a great place to teach someone, young or old, how to fish. Nothing big, except the fun!
Buckhorn Lake – A park with altitude yet close to town, actually a Montrose city park. Access is south of Montrose via Buckhorn Road at Colona. Two medium-sized lakes stocked with catchable trout provide a shaded respite while you kick back and contemplate nothing of importance.
Lake Fork of the Gunnison – Remote but easy to get to via the cutoff road to Red Bridge. Not familiar with it? Ok, just find it is all I’ll say.
Not an all-inclusive list. But then if I made it that easy for you, you’d quit reading my column. When I see you around town, let me know how you do. Maybe we’ll privately share a few more fishing spots between friends!
