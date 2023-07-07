OUTDOORS: One freedom leads to another

With Independence Day this month, celebrate the many freedoms we enjoy as Americans. And while you are at it, enjoy the freedom to go fishing on public lands such as Clear Lake up the Cimarron Valley in the Uncompahgre National Forest. You’ll find cutthroat trout. (Joel Evans/Special to the MDP)

I’ve visited a few countries outside the United States, but never lived anywhere except the United States. So while my international exposure is limited, it is clear that in this country we have freedoms that don’t exist elsewhere. With Independence Day having just past, my gratitude and thanks to those who have made this possible, both past and present.

The most important freedoms are those rights expressed in the Declaration of Independence – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These rights take many forms and subsequently lead to many kinds of freedoms, some complex, and some simple.



