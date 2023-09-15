OUTDOORS: Packs don’t help when left at home

All that survival stuff does no good if it is sitting on the seat of the truck. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

 

 

Let me start out with a couple missions from just last year. First involved a lady who decided to go for a short hike on the Plateau, one fine Sunday afternoon. Since it was warm out, and she wasn’t going to hike far, she elected not to bring a pack, extra coat, food, or water. Bad idea.

A storm front bringing a foot of fresh snow came in like a runaway train. Our hiker became hopelessly lost with only a near dead cell phone. Near dark, with luck on her shoulder, she found a cabin to seek shelter, and just enough cell service to get a text to 911. She was found by the posse and lives to tell the tale.



