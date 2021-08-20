Though a canoe handles differently than a folding kayak, the old Canoeing Merit Badge from my childhood has provided enough crossover skills to keep me on the rivers every summer since then.
A paddle blade dipped into a moving river is certainly a two-edged sword. While it is one sure way to open a door to outdoor travel, it can also quickly reveal the limits of a person’s skill and of their luck, too.
Those important but rudimentary techniques are vastly overshadowed by the boating techniques that are used by advanced paddlers. To see a simple paddle used expertly by such an athlete is inspiring to those of us who do not get weekly practice on rivers during the May through November season here in western Colorado.
Surprisingly, in slow-moving shallower flat water as we currently have in our local rivers, it can provide opportunities for working on control and subtlety of propelling a craft through these beautiful desert canyons with which we are blessed.
While it may appear that using a paddle involves mostly the use of the arms, that is not entirely the case. What transfers the arm’s forces to the boat itself? One’s trunk, core muscles, hips and legs do that.
Properly done, this form of propulsion connects the boater to the motion of the water surface itself, separated only by the thin hull between the person’s legs and the river’s water.
When autumn arrives, those who hope to get started with a basic boat on easy water may find second-hand canoes or kayaks at garage sales or online sites. The personal flotation device (PFD) to go with it is a necessity, as well as the paddles or oars. This may be all that is needed if its intended use is only for a small, shallow, flat-water pond or lake on a warm summer day.
Such a set-up can be rewarding as an introduction to self-propelled water sports, and it is a step or two more exciting than an inner tube or a disposable inflatable pool toy. A canoe can be deceptively simple to use on a day with no wind and no current to be accounted for.
However, adding these variables and others can quickly raise the ante in a game of chance which involves the dynamic forces found even in small rivers. Adding in the fact that the weather can change quickly if storms roll in, and the stakes can become higher unintentionally.
Many, if not most, river runners have a story from their early personal experiences that demonstrates an incident of misjudgment or overconfidence. Typically, they state that they consider themselves fortunate to have survived and learned from their blunders.
I have been told first-person accounts of such events that involved seemingly indestructible Kevlar craft being torn in half by the force of the current acting on a canoe that for a split second was in the wrong place at the wrong time. That is all that it takes. At such a time, the participants can consider themselves lucky if they end up soaking wet and hiking out several miles back to the highway, absent all the gear they had loaded into the boat that morning.
Those involved in an incident like this usually make one of two very different choices afterward. Some decide that they have better sports or hobbies to pursue, and are satisfied to abandon any further river running.
Others, however, use the incident as a wake-up call, and thereupon seek professional instruction, develop a network of more experienced colleagues from whom they can learn, and improve their skills and judgment before they tackle the next boat trip.
Another choice exists, as well. That choice consists of recognizing the limits of one’s skills, experience and physical conditioning, and then choosing to participate only in river trips that do not exceed those limits. For instance, on the westernmost stretches of the Colorado River just before it exits our state, the Bureau of Land Management recommends that no one other than very experienced canoeists attempt to run it at any flows greater than 10,000 cubic feet per second.
On a 30 mile canoe trip, 29 and 9/10 miles may be within the skill range of a particular boater. All it takes is that single tenth of a mile of difficult river to risk wrapping the canoe on a rock inside-out, leaving it shaped like a washcloth hanging on a shower knob.
Going one-on-one with the force of water has its own rewards, as in so many physical and mental challenges which can bring out the best in us. Whether canoe or kayak, an element of artistry exists in the actions of a paddle in the hands of an accomplished athlete working in and playing on the river.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with an active practice in Montrose. He is grateful to get to kayak on even the shallow rivers through our beautiful canyons. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.