For every human on Earth, there are 200 million insects. Current estimates on the human population this year put us at 7.9 billion. I’ll let you do the math. While some biologists refer to our time in various terms, the Age of Mammals or the Anthropocene (pointing out human dominance of the world), some would argue that we are really in an Age of Insects.
It could be that some of these creatures embody many of the difficulties in our world. In Greek mythology, Pandora is presented a box by the god Zeus and told to never open it. Her curiosity gets the best of her and upon opening it, troubles of all sorts escape: greed, pain, disease, hatred, poverty, and so on.
I was thinking on this aspect of biology when one of the more disagreeable insects flew into our house.
One warm spring day, not long ago, a door was open for a short time. A low buzzing sound came inside, rather like a B-52 Stratofortress that the Air Force uses, except that there was a slightly higher, tinny pitch to it. This buzzy-bug was an enormous fly that decimated the quiet with a change in tone as it banked around corners or bounced off windows.
My wife eventually corralled the beast, pinning it against the glass with a repurposed pickle jar. We got a close look at this enormous fly, and she found that it was a bot fly. As it turns out, bot flies are parasites, primarily on mammals.
Their life cycle comes in four stages (insects vary between three and five stages) starting with an egg, then larva, pupa, and adult. Being a parasite, the bot fly needs a host for the larval stage. The adult fly buzzes around looking for a mate that might be resting on brush. After love is found, the female looks for a host.
Most bot flies in North America are looking for our furry friends like rabbits, rodents, horses and other livestock.
Depending on the species (there is only one in the Americas that seeks human hosts) the egg is successful at attaching, hatching, and as a larva embedding itself below the skin. In the larval stage it looks like a maggot, which gives the fly its common name (bot is the old world term).
It lives off of the host for two to several weeks. Pictures of the swollen tissues can only make one wonder at the amount of pain in the affected area. When it has gained all the needed nutrition from its victim (mouse, wood rat, bunny), it bursts through the skin and onto the ground where it goes from larva to pupa to adult.
I take a close look at our specimen in the jar. They have no mouth parts as adults, so they don’t eat.
They live only a short number of days and have only one purpose – to mate. Unlike house fly eyes, these are blocky; very large and bulging out from the head. The gray and black coloring, some of it from hair that spikes outward, gives it a menacing appearance.
In the pantheon of parasites, the bot fly appears to be among the most grotesque.
That’s a human perspective, but digging through Pandora’s Box of misery, it can leave any of us wondering why these insects persist. Some researchers have put forward a Parasite-Stress Theory that, at least for humans, parasites stress the biology enough that the species becomes stronger.
