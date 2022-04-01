OUTDOORS: Planting by using phenology, or listening to nature

I’m frequently asked, when is the best time to plant lettuce, tomatoes, or some other garden crop.
That’s a tricky question to answer because no two years are alike when it comes to the weather. There are cool season crops that should be planted early spring, and warm weather crops that like warm soil and warm days, so always consider what and when you’re planting. We have average recorded freeze dates and zones to use as guidelines, but those are based on averages, and even the averages seem to be changing, so what’s a person suppose to do?
Maybe this will help you out, and it’s even kind of fun. Researchers are discovering what Grandma may have known a century ago, and we’ve since forgotten.
Today we
have a fancy word, “phenology” that you can use to impress, or scare off, your gardening friends. The word phenology actually comes from the Greek word phaino meaning “to show” or “to appear” and logos meaning to “study” as in studying plants and animals through seasonal changes. Phenology is basically the study of plant and animal life cycles and how they are influenced by seasonal variations, elevations and habitat. In other words, watch the interaction of plants and animals around us.
The ancient Chinese used phenology, as proven in an old proverb saying, “Spring is sooner recognized by plants than by men.” I guess it’s like nature’s alarm clock, and university trial studies are proving some of this really does work! I think it’s definitely worth a try.
You may know that many birds time their nesting so that eggs hatch when insects are available to feed nestlings. That’s pretty smart! In turn, insect emergence is often synchronized with the leafing out of their host plants.
This same principle can be used when planting. For example, did you know that many people use lilacs as a guide to tell gardeners when to plant? When lilacs get their first little leaves, they say it’s time to plant lettuce, spinach, beets, carrots, and other cool season crops. I think that’s pretty neat!
Phenology also says that when plum and peach trees bloom, plant cool season crops. It would be fun to see if these fruit trees actually bloom at the same time that lilacs get their first leaves. I guess I had never thought about that before.
When oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear, plant corn. I’m not sure I know exactly how big a squirrel’s ear is, but I can guess. It’s also said that when apple trees drop their flowers it’s time to plant corn. It might be interesting to see if oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear when apple flowers begin to drop.
I do know corn can be planted every few weeks for a while after the initial planting to keep an ongoing supply of fresh corn available for the picking so you might keep that in mind. When maple leaves reach full size, it’s a perfect time to plant morning glories.
When common lilacs are in full bloom, it’s time to plant green beans, cucumbers, and squash. When bearded iris are in full bloom, as well as when day lilies start to bloom, plant pepper, tomato, eggplant, and melon transplants. Once again, it would be interesting to see if day lilies begin to bloom when bearded iris are blooming and if it really helps to plant these crops at that time.
Daffodils and forsythia can be another great source for planting times. When you see daffodils beginning to bloom, plant your peas. The only problem I have with this is that some hybrid varieties of daffodils bloom earlier than others.
Plant potatoes when dandelions bloom or when sagebrush begins to bloom. Cool season flowers such as pansies and snapdragons should be planted when aspen and chokecherry trees leaf out.
When those gorgeous yellow forsythia bushes bloom in the spring, it is a signal that it is time to apply a pre-emergent to keep crabgrass from germinating. Crabgrass is often confused with fescue and other “weedy” grasses that grow in area lawns, so be sure it’s actually crabgrass that you’re trying to control or you’ll be disappointed in the results.
It’s also said that planting perennials when maple leaves begin to unfold is ideal. Keep in mind, this may be a good time to plant, but you can plant later in the season if you protect the transplant from the heat of summer by shading the plantings to prevent stress due to the early summer’s heat. Perennials, shrubs and trees can also be planted in the fall if you’re willing to provide supplemental water to them during the winter.
With all this said, keep in mind a tree or shrub that’s in bloom down the street or a few miles away may not have the same microclimate that your area has.
A lilac that is planted at the southeast corner of your house is far warmer than one in planted in an open area of a large garden or next to the north side a building. Also, if you’ve lived in Montrose more than a year or two I’m sure you know that even the lilacs don’t always get it right, and the blossoms will frequently freeze. You may lose a couple of plants here and there but I think it’s still nice to have some fairly reliable guidelines.
With all this said, keep in mind that seeds and some plants are more concerned with soil temperature than air temperatures, but phenology could still be valuable. If all this seems like a bit more fuss than it’s worth, The Colorado State University Extension has a great planting chart that you can check out on line at:
I’m thinking that using what nature may be trying to tell us about when to plant could be fun as well as interesting, and perhaps even reliable. Maybe Grandma knew that all along. I’m going to give it a try!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a Colorado Advanced Master Gardener, ISA certified arborist, and commercial pesticide applicator.