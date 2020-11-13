Growing up, I did not have anyone to take me hunting. Raised by grandparents, my grandfather did not hunt anymore, claiming he was “too old.” Because Colorado was, and still is, a hunting paradise, just about everyone in rural areas hunted. Except for me.
After many years of begging, whining and pleading, I was finally handed off to a pair of old men who were long time friends of the family. These men took this young buck under their wing and taught him about survival, outdoors, guns, gun safety, ethics, whiskey, campfires and a few other things that my grandmother would have preferred I never learned.
The special gripe in life these gentlemen had was anyone who was a road hunter. Everyone understood that road hunting was the most despicable, low life; bottom feeding activity anyone could ever take part in. These old men felt that if a person grew up to be a pickpocket, sneak thief, or even a golfer, it was far better than being a road hunter.
A road hunter is someone who has their rear end permanently attached to the seat of their car. That person drives around roads in the mountains, searching for a deer that is standing by the side of the road. The road hunter’s boots never touch the ground.
Looking back, I have decided that there is something worse than road hunting, and that is a poacher. Ethical hunting means caring for the game you seek, never wasting it, practicing only safe methods of take, and above all, respecting the animals. Poachers do none of this and give all ethical hunters a bad name.
Poaching is considered the illegal taking of game and any other violations of the laws and regulations committed during the process. Basically, there are three reasons people poach game and that includes money, ego and thrill killing.
There are a small percentage of people who just get off on killing animals. These people probably have deeper psychotic issues than I want to know about. The thrill killer will kill an elk and leave the entire animal on the ground to rot.
The second group of poachers does it for their ego. This group sees a trophy animal and, without regard for season or license, takes the animal. Their motivation is to have the biggest trophy, or many trophies on the wall, and stroke their ego.
Believe it or not, most people who poach remain very quiet about it. You would think that they would want to brag about their exploits, but that is usually not the case. In the hunting community, the worse thing you can be is a poacher (even worse than a road hunter). The poacher does not want that negative stigma attached to them.
Another reason poachers kill animals is for money. Animals have a dollar value, some more than others, and poachers look to gain financial rewards for their evil deeds. Some cultures place a high value on bears, for example. Bear paw is an exotic food dating back thousands of years.
For decades, Africa has been struggling with a poaching crisis that has resulted in declines in iconic large mammals such as elephants, rhinos, zebras and gorillas. Some 26,000 elephants, three-quarters of the elephant population in the Ruaha-Rungwa region of Tanzania were killed for their ivory in a five-year period.
The various governments in Africa have taken a hard line against poaching because the loss of animals costs so much in lost revenue from legitimate paying hunters who visit the countries. Camouflage clothing is illegal in most countries on the Dark Continent because it is associated with poachers. I recently read of one government that ordered anyone seen wearing camouflage was to be considered a poacher and shot on site. That should reduce the poacher population.
I received some information from Bob Thompson, the head of Law Enforcement for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) regarding wildlife violations statistics for the State.
In 2017, there were 3,175 citations issued across the state. Of those, 66% were either found guilty or paid the fine. Another 22% were issued a warning citation at the discretion of the wildlife officer. Seven percent of the offenders were found not guilty and 5% still had cases pending at the time of the report.
If you wanted to break it down to just unlawful possession of Colorado’s big game species, in 2017 there were 359 unlawful big game possession charges. Over a ten-year period, there were 3,707 unlawful possessions of big game animals citations issued.
Colorado takes a firm stand against wildlife violations. Thompson provided the following example to show the potential value of an elk, represented by the fines imposed.
Let’s say a poacher shoots a 6-point bull elk at night, using an artificial light outside of an established season, without a proper and valid license. Each of these elements is a separate crime and here is a potential breakdown of a possible fine.
• Unlawful possession of an elk= $1,000 fine
• Unlawful possession of a 6-point bull =additional $10,000 fine
• Unlawful use of artificial light = $200 fine
• Hunting outside of lawful season = $1685 fine
• Unlawful hunting without a valid elk license = $1685 fine
This equates to a total fine of $14,570 for killing that elk. I would say that Colorado does put a value on their wildlife.
The poaching problem is probably not going to go away anytime soon. Most western states post similar numbers annually. The Wildlife Traffic Institute estimates that the illegal trade in wildlife and wildlife parts may be as high as 34 billion dollars a year.
The old men who taught me hunting are long gone now. I think of them in a fond way every time I head afield. They would be happy to know that I did not grow up to be a road hunter or a poacher.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a Director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org.
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com.
