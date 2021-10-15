OUTDOORS: Putting your landscape to bed

The moisture we’ve been receiving is so wonderful! It’s exactly what our landscapes needed after the long, hot, dry summer. And I’m thinking that the cold temperatures are making it quite evident that winter is just around the corner, but don’t abandon your garden just yet. This is actually a great time of year to be in your garden preparing for next summer.
Fall is the time for planting spring flowering bulbs! If you want color and flowers to greet you in the early spring, plant now. Most bulbs should be planted three times deeper that the height of the bulb, with the pointed end up. Adding phosphorus and perhaps a bit of soil amendment to the planting hole is recommended. Some bulbs can be “forced” into blooming indoors by planting them in pots, watering them and storing the pots in a dark cool garage until the new growth emerges from the soil. However, amaryllis and paperwhite narcissus bulbs are the exception and do not require a cold treatment.
Plant your bulbs with the tip pointing up and the necks at or just below the surface. When you see growth beginning, move them to a bright window. Once they bloom you can place them where they can be enjoyed even more.
Roses should be protected from cold and fluctuating temperatures by mounding five to six inches of soil or mulch around the bases of the roses after the ground has frozen. You may want to use soil from another part of the garden, rather than risking damage to the roots by digging around the base of the plant. Some people store a little soil or compost in a container in the garage so they can easily apply it when the time comes.
Canes that are three feet long or longer should be pruned or secured to a structure to prevent them from breaking off from wind and snow, but don’t do any further pruning than that until spring.
The question always arises: “Should I leave my perennials as they are, or cut them back for winter?” Some people like to leave the plants and seed heads for the birds and other wildlife. Others like the neat and tidy appearance of a garden that has been pruned for winter. The choice is really a matter of taste. However, if disease, such a powdery mildew or insects were a problem this summer, pruning and removing the debris can help prevent a reoccurrence next summer. Plants with powdery mildew should not be put into the compost pile because it will not get hot enough to kill the mildew! Weed seeds should also not be put into your compost.
It’s best to prune most shrubs in the spring or right after they have finished blooming. Pruning lilacs at this time of year will cut off next spring’s flowers. Pruning junipers can cause the shrub to dehydrate and the newer growth to turn brown. It’s OK to prune the fading flower branches from Russian sage, but my general advice is, when in doubt about what to prune wait until spring.
Keeping your grass as healthy as possible going into winter is important! Continue to keep your grass mowed to a height of 2.5 to 3 inches. Long turf will mat down over the winter months, leading to lawn problems next summer.
For easy leaf pick up try mowing the leaves off of the grass. This will give you a perfect mixture of grass clippings and leaves to be used as compost, and it saves you the time and effort of raking leaves.
Continue to water as needed until you shut off your irrigation for the season. Be sure to give all the plants in your landscape a good soaking right before the irrigation is shut off and blown out for the winter! Plants should not go into the winter season dry.
Keeping a hose in a convenient, protected place for winter will make watering easier during the winter months, should it be needed.
If you haven’t already applied late season fertilizer to your grass, there’s still time to do so. You can apply up to 2 pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 sq. ft. to encourage good root development, which will lead to a happy, healthy lawn next summer.
However, the lawn should be thoroughly watered after applying the fertilizer to prevent it from burning the turf. I’m sure you’re tired of mowing, but your lawn should be mowed one last time, and leaves raked or mowed from the lawn, before you put your mower away for the winter.
Wise gardeners should be prepared for hungry deer and rutting deer. While sprays may be an effective deterrent, they need to be reapplied after moisture. Fencing the area, or fencing select plants, is recommended if deer are a problem in your area. Wire fences should be at least 8 feet high. Deer will not jump over something they cannot see through, so a tall wooden fence is also effective.
Last, but definitely not least, if you have a newly transplanted tree or a young tree with thin bark or if it has dark colored bark, wrapping the trunk with tree wrap this fall and removing it in the spring can save your tree’s life. All too often I see trees that are in decline or dying because of the damage caused by our intense winter sun.
Whatever your fall gardening plans are, enjoy these last few days of autumn. Winter is going to be here before we know it.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
