OUTDOORS: Ready for more snow at Ironton

The ghost town of Ironton is less than an hour’s drive from Montrose. When we get another snowfall like the last one we had, it will provide good skiing again there.
With the worldwide pandemic ongoing, I talk to many people who speak of wanting to find ways to drop excess pounds this year while enjoying the outdoors. In addition to burning calories to return to their preferred body weight, they may want to try a short bike race by summer of 2021, the Imogene Pass Run or just want to feel good hiking at altitude with kids, grandkids or friends.
Each of those goals is worthwhile. Yet, wintertime can seem like an unlikely season to begin an outdoor fitness program. However, the beauty of the winter landscape can be a real motivator for developing (and sticking to) new exercise habits.
Ironton Park Cross Country Ski Area is a perfect example of such a landscape. Ten days ago there were still ten inches of snow covering its cross-country ski track and decorating the boughs of the spruce, fir and aspen trees that envelope it.
Affordable and spectacular
Simple and relatively lower cost equipment such as cross-country skis, boots and poles are all the specialized gear that is necessary to make one’s way in such a winter wonderland. Do you have no basic skiing ability, but access to a pair of (borrowed, rented, or purchased) snowshoes? Walk on the margin of the groomed trail, avoiding the set track and avoiding the center, and you will be in good company there.
Thanks to the efforts of the Ouray County Nordic Council (OCNC), some basic grooming of the trails classed as “green” makes them accessible for a wide range of cross-country skiers with beginner to intermediate skills. This non-profit group is supported largely by donations from users, and those funds then purchase, maintain and operate the equipment with which they groom those trails.
The foot bridges and signage which the OCNC produces make that area a gem. Check the map of those trails by looking up ouray.nordic.org.
No avalanche beacons are needed by those who use the Townsite “green” trails that border Highway 550, nine miles up from Ouray toward Red Mountain Pass. However, know that there is excellent skiing on the adjacent “blue” class of trails there which are ungroomed, often following old mining roads. That is where avalanches can occur, and skiers there may need avalanche beacons, probe pole, shovel and the skills and training to operate those tools.
Back to the Townsite Loop’s “green trails,” which are just over two miles long. That loop begins only a few feet from the parking area at Ironton Park. Well marked and easy to follow, much of it is nearly flat. The few hills are gentle and rolling, and they do not pass beneath avalanche chutes. Skiing just on this Townsite Loop allows a person to never be more than a mile from the parking lot. Especially after a snowfall like we had two weeks ago here in the valley and up in the San Juan mountains, it is breathtakingly beautiful.
If this sounds like a nearly perfect place for a novice to try some cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, that is because it is just that. One must dress for cold weather and have some sense of how to behave in the winter woods, of course. In addition, it is at an elevation of 9,700 feet and therefore requires a basic level of cardiovascular fitness. An exam by a health care provider is a good idea before use by anyone with a history of cardiovascular disease or associated risk factors.
This loop at Ironton can also be an appealing place to introduce children and young adults to the non-mechanized world of self-propelled exercise. It can make an outing less daunting to know that the warmth of the vehicle with snacks and hot drinks is relatively close in the parking lot, but a mile out of sight.
With the Townsite Loop at Ironton being such a reasonable distance, it creates a well-deserved feeling of accomplishment. Such positive reinforcement builds confidence in those who are beginning or restarting an exercise plan. Need to take a second loop and meet the rest of the group back at the vehicle? That works well, too.
Shedding pounds, developing cardiovascular fitness, reducing the risks of disuse atrophy and degenerative joint disease, and experiencing the high altitude mountain landscape all let such an outing become its own reward.
Yet, with all this appeal, note that there is another risk to such exercise.
You might enjoy it so much that you could find yourself wanting to build up to a summer mountain bike race or the Imogene Pass Run next year.
Or perhaps the year after.
John T. Unger is a diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with an active practice in Montrose. He applauds everyone who is starting this winter with an outdoor exercise plan. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.
