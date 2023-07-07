On the heels of a record-setting tournament in 2022, the Ridgway Reservoir Smallmouth Bass Classic is set to welcome anglers back to Ridgway State Park for the ninth edition of the harvest incentive event.

This year’s tournament at Ridgway State Park is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., July 8 and run through 6 p.m., Aug. 6. 



