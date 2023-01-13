OUTDOORS: Red Mountain and the Bachelor House

The Bachelor House rests on the edge of Red Mountain Pass, revealing a quiet sentiment from decades ago. The Trust For Land Restoration and Ouray County lead the preservation of the structures. Learn more at https://restorationtrust.org/. Always check the avalanche danger when heading out for high country recreation. (Courtesy photo)
Years ago, I sat in a continuing education class concerning cultural resources, specifically museum and archival collections. Early on, one of the instructors summed up the trouble with conserving such materials when she stated, “Everything is on a one-way trip to oblivion.”
This quote comes to mind as I snowshoe Red Mountain Pass near the Idarado Mine on U.S. 550, and I encounter four dilapidated structures close to the overlook. Herculean efforts led by the Ouray County Historical Society are intended to keep them from falling further into disrepair.
There must be more to the buildings and people who lived here than the ramshackle buildings struggling to survive. A quick check offers some broad-brush information about mine employees who lived there in the decades following the late 1940s. Like us today, they were striving for a solid income for their families, and to perhaps find community in what was then high-country isolation.
There were originally 10 homes along a dirt street, but that number was whittled to four in the years after mining operations ceased. Various families lived in them over the years, but I’m drawn to the Bachelor House, officially called House Number Three, in a 2003 report given to the historical society to determine structural stability and significance.
Mining jobs after the Second World War paid well, and offered a chance to get ahead. Still, the quest for a paycheck was balanced by deep snows, drafty houses, and a lonely lifestyle buried within a sea of mountains. Research shows that upgrades to water and sewer systems made the houses more livable.
Sometime in the late 1960s, bachelors moved in. Gabriel Archuleta, Ted Barry and Conrad Salazar, all from Durango, bunked in the building. Salazar, in fact, ended up working at Idarado for a number of years.
Born in Colorado, he worked in mining around the state. One of those jobs was as a zeolite miner near Antonito, digging for aluminum silicate minerals. Zeolites are commonly used for detergents and water softeners, but they are also important to neutralize radioactive contaminants.
As a sergeant in the army, he served in Korea, and married Phyllis Gallegos during this time. By the mid-1960s he worked at Idarado and had a solid track record. The mining industry is fraught with accidents, yet Salazar was awarded (along with others) for working three years without a lost-time accident. Salazar, along with Barry and Archuleta, lived in the house during the week and commuted south on weekends.
I snowshoe over to the structure that housed them. Much of the paint has peeled from the boards. Splinters are easy to get from the coarse texture of each panel. An exterior door is ajar. A stale scent, emblematic of old structures, permeates the home.
I wonder about the isolation that might have haunted the community of houses that were clustered on the street that was once there. Snow was abundant in some years. The snowpack on the pass at the end of April in 1968 was still at 100 inches. The blizzards must have been intense. Driving over Red Mountain, Molas, and Coal Bank passes would have been tricky given the limited ability that snow removal equipment had at the time.
Television appears to have been absent. AM radio? Stations in Montrose and Durango might have had enough power to reach the Red Mountain houses. Telephone? No lines (necessary back then) stretched to the homes.
Community arose in the neighborhood. Midwinter nights brought bonfires and marshmallows, sledding by moonlight, music and gatherings. It’s possible to see how laborers and families pursued a need for financial stability, squaring it with community in some of the wildest country that remained in America at the time. In later years, Salazar and Archuleta moved to Durango and made daily commutes, a round trip of 120 miles, until mining ceased in 1978.
I picture Salazar gazing out the windows to the mountains marching to the horizon – the backbone of the continent. Coffee is percolating on the stove on a cold winter morning; breakfast on the way. Friendship arises in the adversity of storms. The bold landscape molds their character.
There are hundreds of structures scattered in the mountains; remnants of the quest for mineral wealth. Not every building can be saved from oblivion. But these four homes echo the stories of lives lived in a generation similar to ours; yet now gone. They are touchstones of our culture that project the tenacity of the people who toiled here. Save the structures and the people live on.
Paul Zaenger is a retired supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
