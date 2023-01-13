OUTDOORS: Red Mountain and the Bachelor House

The Bachelor House rests on the edge of Red Mountain Pass, revealing a quiet sentiment from decades ago. The Trust For Land Restoration and Ouray County lead the preservation of the structures. Learn more at https://restorationtrust.org/. Always check the avalanche danger when heading out for high country recreation. (Courtesy photo)

Years ago, I sat in a continuing education class concerning cultural resources, specifically museum and archival collections. Early on, one of the instructors summed up the trouble with conserving such materials when she stated, “Everything is on a one-way trip to oblivion.”

This quote comes to mind as I snowshoe Red Mountain Pass near the Idarado Mine on U.S. 550, and I encounter four dilapidated structures close to the overlook. Herculean efforts led by the Ouray County Historical Society are intended to keep them from falling further into disrepair.



