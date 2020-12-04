OUTDOORS: Revisiting Cave 7

My all-time favorite region to enjoy the great outdoors is the Four Corners, especially Southeast Utah. Sure, the mountains of Colorado hold great beauty and solitude, and have a wonderful history, but the canyon country edges out the mountains ever so slightly.
Kathy and I returned to Southeast Utah for a few days of exploring this past spring. We were joined by long-time friends, Rick and Becky Corbin. Rick and I have shared many a great day on mountain bikes, but also share an interest in archaeology.
I have traveled the Four Corners of the Southwest for over 40 years. The region’s landscape, environment, history and prehistory sunk its hooks in me from day one. The focal point of my travels to the region has been Cedar Mesa and the surrounding canyons in Southeast Utah.
I first stepped foot on Cedar Mesa over 41 years ago. It was late winter. The whole region was coming out of a cold and snowy winter. A winter, the likes that I have yet to experience since then. I set up my tent between snow drifts at Natural Bridges National Monument.
My goal was to do some recon for a trip I was planning for that spring — a trek into Grand Gulch and wanted to get a feel for the terrain. I had backpacked through the mountains of Colorado many times but was a true neophyte when it came to canyon country trekking.
I attempted to hike down the trail from the Kane Gulch trailhead but was met by knee-deep snow. Stove piping was not part of the plan, so I headed for the north rim of Kane Gulch. The southern exposure of the gulch was mostly free of snow, so I just followed the course of least resistance. I ended up on a point overlooking the junction of Kane Gulch and Grand Gulch. I looked down on an Anasazi habitation, aptly named Junction Ruin.
While waiting for spring to arrive I read “Wind in the Rock” by Ann Zwinger. She recounts her travels through the canyons of Cedar Mesa. She goes into the ecology, environment, history and prehistory of Cedar Mesa. One focus of her writings was the late nineteenth century expeditions into Grand Gulch and adjacent canyons.
The most well-known participants of those expeditions were Richard, Al and John Wetherill of Mesa Verde fame. Richard led artifact-collecting expeditions into Southeast Utah in 1893-94 and 1896-97. Many consider Wetherill a pot hunter, but he took detailed notes of what he excavated. He made some astute observations for that era.
During Wetherill’s 1893 expedition, he and his crew were working in a small alcove west of Blanding, Utah. As they dug deeper, Wetherill noted the cultural remains were different. Initially they were finding clay pottery and skeletal remains whose skulls were deformed from the use of a cradleboard.
Deeper remains had well-made baskets, no pottery and the skulls of the buried dead were not deformed. He deduced the deeper cultural material was older and from a different culture. He called the culture of the deeper deposits, Basketmakers.
The alcove Wetherill was working in was labeled Cave 7 in his field notes. His “deeper must be older” observation was the beginnings of a time-tested archaeological concept called stratigraphy. Another interesting observation made was that many of the Basketmaker skulls showed signs of severe trauma. Some archaeologists consider Cave 7 one of the most important archaeological sites in the southwest.
On the first day of our recent trip we hiked to Cave 7. Kathy and I had been there once before — 21 years ago. Today, as then, no trail leads to Cave 7 until you are almost there. We bushwhacked across a low mesa, dropped into a tree-lined drainage, then scrambled up a steep side canyon through a thicket of vegetation.
We found Cave 7; it looked like I remembered it 21 years ago with the exception of part of the ceiling had spalled off. There is nothing remarkable about the alcove. One partially intact Anasazi dwelling remains. Several faded historic inscriptions adorn the ceiling. Those inscriptions helped researchers match the alcove with Wetherill’s field notes as Cave 7. We found a few of the inscriptions, took photos then hiked back to our vehicles. A great day of exploring.
If you go, good luck finding Cave 7, but you can read about it and all of Southeast Utah’s early-day expeditions in “Cowboys and Cavedwellers” by Blackburn and Williamson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.