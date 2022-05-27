OUTDOORS: Riding rivers between seasons

Oh, that relentless wind.
Paddling a fully-loaded double kayak into the fifty mph gusts that had materialized on the Colorado River as predicted last week, I was grateful for the 5 mph current. But still having to work very hard.
There are many ways to enjoy self-propelled travel on rivers. Fast, exciting whitewater traversed in a canoe, kayak, raft, or stand-up paddleboard can be pictured at one end of that spectrum.
On the opposite end, some version of each of the above craft can go drifting with the current. These boaters may choose to watch the canyon walls slip by, lazily. The wild, fast turns are left to the hundreds of cliff swallows swooping from their mud nests which cling beneath the overhanging sandstone along the river.
Most river trips here in western Colorado offer at least a bit of both extreme ends of that spectrum mentioned above.
Can you swim in moving water? Do you have a personal flotation device/PFD (once known as a life jacket) that fits you, and that you are willing to wear? If so, you can set a goal of familiarizing yourself with the knowledge base needed to begin to enjoy rivers of our region this year and next year and the year after that.
Many boaters get their first taste of the delights of river travel by teaming up with a more experienced friend, family, or organization. Each summer the Montrose Recreation Department offers guided rafting trips for youth and families on the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers. This is an excellent way to size up a waterway, while benefiting from the judgment of boaters who already know its challenges and peculiarities.
Paying for a trip with a commercial rafting company is another way to get a sense of a river trip. In addition, the simplest rudiments of how to stay safe on a river can first be taught here.
Overconfidence and naivete can potentially cost the life of a boating friend, acquaintance, or family member. What may work well on a flat body of water with no current can often give a false sense of ability and security, which does not usually carry over to the moving water of a river.
Whether tempted to go float on a tire tube or to paddle unknown currents in an open canoe, do not assume that you can just figure it out as you go. While online videos can give some general ideas, and social media group member’s comments can augment experience, they are both poor substitutes for experience on moving water, with cold, cold crosswinds and then hot headwinds, sometimes in the same day.
Foreknowledge is precious. Many self-propelled watercraft exist, and each one handles quite differently than the next one. An inflatable raft with an oar frame requires specific practice in maneuvering and turning it, much different than that required for a two seated open canoe. (For such a canoe, because of the need for no discussion but just quick action in response to commands from one’s partner in the stern of the boat, that double occupancy craft is sometimes jokingly referred to as a “divorce machine”.)
There exist other types of craft which may or may not be fitting for use on some rivers but not others. Decked canoe. Inflatable kayak (“ducky”). Canoe with flotation. Folding kayak, with or without air-filled sponsons. Hardshell kayak. Whitewater kayak. Keeled kayak with a rudder. Stand-up paddleboard.
Adding more variables to handling and control are forces of nature. Volume of water (measured in cubic feet per second). Speed of current. Temperature of water. Wind speed and direction. Storm forecast. Ability to “read” the water at a distance, from a low angle. Submerged obstacles, perhaps newly deposited in this spring’s runoff. And then there are the partially submerged obstacles of trees and tree limbs.
Compound the above with societal variables. Private land versus public land. Access to the river. Open fires allowed or in firepan only or stove only. Human waste rules. Permitted by request, permitted by lottery, or no-permit-needed rivers. Accuracy of judgment exercised by one’s boating companions.
Once you have training and begin to accumulate experience, the fun really begins. Colorado is uphill from everywhere. Many of our nation’s great rivers begin in our state. From threatening to welcoming, from meditative floating to adrenaline overloading, from wildlife sighting to mid-current fishing, our local rivers offer all of this.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He is happy to continue learning more about how each river behaves differently from one season to the next and from one year to the next. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.