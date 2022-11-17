thanksgiving turkeys

We always associate turkey with Thanksgiving, but I doubt they were in attendance at the first Thanksgiving.

 (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

I have my own Thanksgiving Day ritual. My wife cooks up an incredible feast, with enough left over to feed a hungry battalion of foot soldiers for a month. I do my best to eat as much as possible, to the verge of a food coma, then nap on the sofa until the pumpkin pie dessert comes out.

My own research leads me to believe the Pilgrims never had turkey at the first Thanksgiving. Anyone who has ever hunted turkey in the springtime will go along with me on this. Imagine a person, dressed in those big hats and strange looking clothes, trying to sneak through the woods quietly with those big shoes with the buckle on them, carrying a blunderbuss rifle (shotguns had not been invented yet) trying to sneak up on a turkey.



