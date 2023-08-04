OUTDOORS: Rodeo of a different kind

Question: How many rivers can one fish in one day?
Answer: One can fish eight rivers in two days.
That is if one is fishing for fun in the 8 River Rodeo. The 8 River Rodeo, or 8RR, is a non-profit fundraiser fly fishing tournament. A team of two people fish eight specific Colorado rivers in two days, with four rivers on day one, then four different rivers on day two.
The four rivers of day one are in the Roaring Fork Valley area near Basalt. The Roaring Fork, the Frying Pan, the Crystal, and the Colorado, are all within a day's driving distance. In the order of the downhill trajectory of all rivers, the Roaring Fork is first, up the valley of Basalt towards Aspen. At Basalt, the Frying Pan tributary joins the Roaring Fork.
Next is the Crystal, another tributary of the Roaring Fork, joining at Carbondale. The Roaring Fork flows on to Glenwood Springs, where it is swallowed by the Colorado.
Day two requires attending four different rivers in the Gunnison Valley area near Almont. The Taylor, the Spring Creek, the East, and the Gunnison are somewhat centrally located near Almont. First is the Taylor below Taylor Reservoir, supplemented by Spring Creek meeting the Taylor about halfway up from Almont.
Then the East running south from Crested Butte, which together the East and Taylor join at Almont, creating the beginning of the Gunnison and on to the town of Gunnison.
Now if you know your Colorado geography, you will say wow, those two valleys are a significant distance apart. How is it that you can fish one valley on day one, then be in the other valley the next day? Well, it isn’t easy. The main highways would take you all the way around from Glenwood Springs to Grand Junction, Montrose and on to Gunnison.
But there is a shortcut. McClure Pass and Kebler Pass are the roads-less-traveled answer. Trouble is, after fishing until dark on day one, those two passes must be driven after dark to get an early start to fishing on day two. Doable but interesting. Especially Kebler, which is a winding dirt road. Whew!
So my partner and I did just that. Fished all four rivers on day one, drove to Almont in the dark, and fished the day two rivers. Why? Well the answer is the fundraiser. Contestants pay an entry fee of a few hundred dollars. Not a lot, but with 62 fishers making up 31 teams this year, that is a chunk of money. Plus the typical live and silent auctions bring in another pocket of money.
What for? Project Healing Waters and Colorado Trout Unlimited. Both fishing related non-profits, PHW provides support programs for military veterans, while CTU engages in coldwater fishery conservation. So while some tournaments have a large cash prize or some significant value item such as a boat, with 8RR there is no prize or incentive to the winner except some bragging rights and a clunky gold medal to hang around their neck. All of the money raised goes towards filling their cause.
So anglers gather, go fishing, and keep track on an honor system of the fish they catch. All fish must be carefully handled, measured, photographed, then released. Rules are simple. To qualify as the winner, both anglers on one team must catch one fish in all eight rivers. That’s 16 fish per team. Which not all teams do. Then among those teams that qualify, the most total inches for those 16 fish wins. Even a small fish counts, it’s just whether your team total is the most.
Personally, I had a good two days, but not great. I managed to catch a fish in six of the eight rivers. I missed qualifying, not having a catch in the Roaring Fork and the Taylor. Both very fishy rivers, but just wasn’t my day. With so many rivers in such a short time, one can only fish any one river for a few hours then move on. Although I was not in the running for a medal, satisfaction comes in the fun of fishing, the social connection with other fishers, men and women, and knowing the money supports the cause.
Colorado has so many great places to fish in the summer. After the tournament, I stopped on the way home and fished some other rivers. A total of 11 rivers in four days. Not your typical rodeo, but a wild ride.