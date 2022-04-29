I have reached the age where I can look back and wonder “what could have been.”
I don’t really like to do that because it would symbolize that I have grown up and there is nothing left to do. My wife of many years was hinting that perhaps it is time I start acting my age a little better than I have been because I no longer heal from the injuries as fast as I used to. There may be a little bit of truth to that, but we will let the idea ride.
We have returned from a 10-day safari into the Argentinian backcountry, or travesia, and have suffered the usual amount of equipment failures and a few body failures thrown in. Safari is usually a term reserved for trips to Africa to hunt dangerous game and observe or photograph exotic species native to the area.
In the last hundred years, Argentina has become a hunting paradise. Many species, including red deer, water buffalo, fallow deer, axis deer, sheep and rams of all sorts, and blackbuck antelope have all been successfully introduced and I am happy to report, all doing well.
Safaris are usually conducted on foot, with vehicles to bring you, and equipment to a certain area, but from there on, it is the boot leather express. We generally walked 12 to 18 miles a day through the scrub brush and thorn country. The ground is littered with holes dug by an overabundance of armadillos.
These creatures dig holes in search of food, shelter, or just to be an annoyance. They are completely without regard for the poor clumsy person who is trying to traverse the same countryside and stepping into these indiscriminately dispersed holes is a regular occurrence.
The result can be a sprain, broken bone, or in our case, bruising to the extremities and ego when you do a faceplant in the dirt. It is interesting to note that the guides rarely, if at all, stumble in these armadillo holes.
I am glad to report that the insect life was practically nonexistent. The reason might be that the seasons there are opposite of ours, and April is in their autumn, so the temperatures were low enough to keep the insects and snakes burrowed in the ground. Fine by me.
In a safari style hunt, you carry everything that may be needed on your person. This includes a backpack with extra clothes, snacks, water, cameras, and any other gear you want during the day. I might caution you to carry only what you need, leaving the extras back at camp as the packs tend to get heavier as the day progresses.
Folks associate safari with dangerous game, and Argentina has a fair population for those of you wishing to encounter something that is not particularly frightened of you and does not run away. The prime example would be the water buffalo, who is larger in size, than their cousin, the cape buffalo. This 2000-pound animal has horns, 3 feet across, hooves as big around as a frisbee, and when they look at you, he already does not like you.
If that is not enough, there is a resident population of puma, a relative of the Colorado mountain lion. I have never seen one there, but I have stumbled on their kills of game that could not get away, so they are there.
The providence we were visiting is called La Pampa, and most of the countryside is covered in a thick brush, like our oak brush, except theirs has thorns an inch long. These thorns will work their way through the soles of your boots, causing an immediate trailside stop, as you use the pliers on your Leatherman to extract the offending thorn. This happened multiple times throughout the day so a good multitool is essential.
The area has a slow rolling hills appearance and is low in altitude, around 1,000 feet. This is great for Colorado mountain people, as it was low enough that I was not sucking air from the rafters. It was quite pleasant to walk around on that terrain.
The rainy season had not kicked in yet, but this area gets around 30 inches of annual precipitation. Most of the countryside was green and not too dry, although the locals were conducting some controlled burns in the general area we hunted.
We saw wildlife everywhere we went. Red deer stags were in the middle of their rut, which is called the roaring season. The roar, like an elk bugle but more of a deep growl, could be heard throughout the day as they were busy rutting and fighting with other stags over the hinds.
As with any trip of this intensity, the equipment takes a beating. We lost an eyepiece for a pair of binoculars, causing us to have to share the other pair the entire trip. Next time, I will pack an extra set of eyepieces.
I am going to find a pair of boots with a tougher sole, in an attempt to keep the thorns from penetrating the sole, thereby penetrating the soles of my feet. I think only a steel base would keep them out and I dare not want to try and walk with that, so research is underway. I am open to suggestions if you have any.
Overall, the trip was fantastic. We ate game every night, met new friends, saw incredible numbers of exotic game, filled our tags, and did not return home in the cargo section of the aircraft wearing a toe tag. If you are seeking a safari experience, and do not wish to be around the man-eaters of equatorial Africa, I suggest Argentina. We already booked a return trip in 2024.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org