OUTDOORS: Shooting stars bring hope to Earth

Dark night skies are a hallmark in much of western Colorado and it’s possible to see the multitude of stars, including the Milky Way, collected above. More information on the Geminid meteor shower can be found at the American Meteor Society (https://amsmeteors.org/). The Black Canyon Astronomical Society has material relevant to dark skies in western Colorado, and a calendar of events at https://www.blackcanyonastronomy.com/. (Courtesy photo)
Elon Musk, through his SpaceX Corporation, has a dream of being among the first colonists to walk on the surface of Mars. Skeptics dispute his five-year timeline to realize this hope, but next week’s night sky holds a wonder and energy which can remind us that hope abounds at this time of year.
Mars rises in the northeast sky right after sundown. Its orangey tint makes it easy to spot even during twilight. The constellation Gemini rises shortly after Mars in the same part of the sky, and it will arc upwards as night advances. The meteor shower radiates from the constellation as streaks of light transform the night sky.
The annual return of the Geminid meteors started in early December, but the peak time to watch is the night of December 13-14. There are many meteor showers through the year, but observers believe this event to be the most reliable chance to witness them, fondly called shooting stars.
Most meteor showers come about when Earth, in its orbit, passes through the debris from a passing comet. The Geminid shower comes about as Earth interacts with the rubble of an asteroid, possibly a former comet, called 3200 Phaeton. Greater amounts of pieces of this cosmic chunk have broken off over the decades and Earth orbits through the cloud of its remains every December.
The size of the fragments – called meteoroids – varies a great deal. In fact, there is an incredible amount of space wreckage that our atmosphere protects us from when you consider that millions of pieces burn up in the skies above us every day. Most of this material is very tiny, so it’s invisible to us down on the planetary surface.
The pieces which enter the atmosphere that we see as meteors are typically larger than 0.1 inches. But other numbers are astonishing. They will dazzle as bright light in the mesosphere, altitudes above 50 miles. Their speeds will be extreme – greater than 45,000 miles per hour. They flame out at altitudes above 160,000 feet, and we are treated to meteor flares that usually last about one second.
My first encounters with the night sky occurred when I was little, on sleepovers at my grandparents’ farm in northwest Ohio back in the 1960s. The farm was some 15 miles east of the city of Toledo – nights were quiet and few lights intruded on the wonder of the Milky Way. It was easy to just look up to the heavens and dream; to hope.
What is hope, exactly? I went to an old dictionary published many decades back when life hung by slender threads – much more so than today.
Hope is that belief that something we might wish to have is also attainable. That our future is promising, and that we can be optimistic, is grounded in the strength of that hope.
The brilliance of the night sky as captured by the stars in the Milky Way, too numerous to count and witnessed from an Ohio farm long ago, is to say that our dynamic night sky can fuel our hopes.
The aurora borealis, lunar eclipses, even the twinkling of stars on a starkly dark night, is to know that we on Earth live in an ever-changing and vibrant section of a solar system that resides in a galaxy filled with objects that can fire our imaginations.
The speed of those meteors as they plow into the atmosphere will cause each chunk to heat up to something like 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The flash is generated as each fragment compresses the air in front. Hope is set ablaze by the cosmic fireworks.
Meteor showers are named for the constellation in which the meteors arise. In this case the constellation Gemini. If the skies are clear, or mostly clear, go out after 7:00 pm. The constellation will be high in the eastern sky.
The best times for viewing are in the early morning when the streaks of light are estimated to occur at a rate up to 120 per hour. The moon will be past full in its phase towards new, but it will be joining us for this event. Its light may make some of the meteors difficult to see.
Admire or revile him, Mr. Musk does have aspirations. Here’s the thing about hope; we can choose to believe in the promise of the future without knowing it will happen exactly as we dream it to be. Take in the night sky next week and live abundantly in this wonder-filled season.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
