OUTDOORS: Shooting stars bring hope to Earth

Dark night skies are a hallmark in much of western Colorado and it’s possible to see the multitude of stars, including the Milky Way, collected above. More information on the Geminid meteor shower can be found at the American Meteor Society (https://amsmeteors.org/). The Black Canyon Astronomical Society has material relevant to dark skies in western Colorado, and a calendar of events at https://www.blackcanyonastronomy.com/. (Courtesy photo)

Elon Musk, through his SpaceX Corporation, has a dream of being among the first colonists to walk on the surface of Mars. Skeptics dispute his five-year timeline to realize this hope, but next week’s night sky holds a wonder and energy which can remind us that hope abounds at this time of year.

Mars rises in the northeast sky right after sundown. Its orangey tint makes it easy to spot even during twilight. The constellation Gemini rises shortly after Mars in the same part of the sky, and it will arc upwards as night advances. The meteor shower radiates from the constellation as streaks of light transform the night sky.



