Uncommonly unstable snowpack conditions on the steep slopes of Red Mountain Pass have existed for the past six weeks. This translates to significant avalanche risks.
For skiers who do not wish to tempt fate just yet, there have been good cross-country skiing conditions as recently as last week, just 15 miles southwest of downtown Montrose.
At 8,400 feet elevation above sea level, the Dave Wood ski area offers avalanche-free skiing on its trails.
Since we are still in a drought cycle yet again this winter, more snowfall this weekend will be welcome, in that it will enhance the ski tracks at that site. Though minimally groomed and without a significant set track, that area often offers some solitude.
The beauty of ponderosa pine, blue spruce, aspen and juniper trees simultaneously present some protection from all but strong winds. Intriguing and compelling routes loop among the rolling hills and broad draws.
At one end of the spectrum of skiing abilities, families bring kids ranging from pre-school to high school ages, and enjoy an hour or two of fun in the snow on cross-country skis. At the other extreme, a lone skier (with or without a dog) can ski a hard aerobic pace for two hours or more of blissful peace.
Here, no climbing skins, no avalanche beacon, no probe pole or other particularly specialized gear is needed. Waxable base, or fish-scale waxless, or old metal-edged backcountry skis all work well at Dave Wood.
Where did you say it was?
From downtown Montrose, drive west on Main Street to the top of Spring Creek Mesa. Then turn left (south) at the three-way stop signs onto Colorado Highway 90 and drive south a mile which brings you to the T-intersection. Turn right (west) there to continue on 90 for a half mile. At Dave Wood Road,(also known as 62.50 Road), turn left (south).
No more turns or stop signs will hinder you for the next ten miles. At that point (a total of 15 miles from downtown), you will have just crossed into Ouray County and then over a cattle guard marking the border of the Uncompahgre National Forest. You have arrived.
On the west side of the parking area there, the ski area trails begin as you ski past a log fence.
If you ski in very far, it can be difficult to find one’s way among the nested loops of trails. Take a compass and a topo map, or use a GPS. Even with such devices, the trails there may test your route-finding skills if you want to ski beyond the nearest short loops.
Once you are in among the trees, only a few vantage points offer any glimpses of the Uncompahgre Valley and Montrose, and these glimpses are few and brief. Some winters I have been skiing in there when a rare penetrating wind quickly obscured everyone’s tracks, or a whiteout of blowing snow removed visual cues of memorized trees and landscape features.
Descending cloud cover can completely hide the sun even at noontime.
But on a clear, blue sky day, it is a fine place to be skiing, even with (and partly due to) the fact that it is relatively primitive and so undeveloped.
Know the downsides
Having mentioned those warnings and limitations, here come some more.
Especially if skiing with children, you owe it to your group to know which direction is the quickest trail back to the vehicle. Sudden fatigue, cold fingers and toes, or a mishap can suddenly require the surety of knowing the most direct trail back, especially if your track is no longer visible.
In addition, do not expect any vistas suitable for picture taking. Also, when I was skiing there two weeks ago, I had to be (or had the privilege and opportunity to be) breaking trail on much of the farther reaches of trails. This means that, if you prefer trails where other people are likely to be a possible source of help in an emergency, do not count on seeing many other skiers that far out.
Of course, if you are used to the wonderful world-class groomed trails maintained by the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, you may be disappointed here. Further, there are no old ghost town buildings such as in Ironton where the Ouray Nordic Council is grooming their trails better and more often with each passing year.
Even with the many recently replaced stout cedar fence posts and occasional blue blaze trail markers, few if any of the intersections or trails have names displayed on them.
While the previous paragraph lists what may be considered shortcomings to some skiers, others find these facts to be attractive selling points.
And, if you do come across other skiers while on the farthest trails at Dave Wood ski area, they are likely to be smiling broadly at the challenge and the relative solitude they have sought and found there.
