OUTDOORS: Skiers race in sun on Grand Mesa

It is worth the drive north to the top of Grand Mesa for some of the best cross-country skiing currently available anywhere. Billed as having “world-class conditions,” the trails there fully live up to that billing. With a base of 6 feet of snow under these trails, the conditions are truly excellent.
The first live ski race of this COVID-19 pandemic season was carefully designed to avoid potential contagion. It took place Feb. 20 at the Skyway area, just short of Mesa Lakes, just over the Delta County line. Racers were required to wear masks until their start and after their finish.
Rather than the typical mass start, this 15 kilometer event, the Skyway Skuffle, sent off each of the 41 skiers in a staggered start. Every twenty seconds, a race official gave the “Go!” command to the next lone skier at the starting line.
This allowed social distancing to take place, having spread out all of the waiting skiers. Those waiting were gradually ratcheted forward toward the start line as the bullhorn announced who was next on deck.
For the fast skiers who fire off the starting line as if shot from a cannon, it is truly a race. For some of the rest of the participants, it much more closely resembles a “fun run,” in that it serves as a good reason to get on skis and share the camaraderie of that beautiful landscape with other winter outdoor sports enthusiasts.
The congenial supportive atmosphere at these events is a standard feature. In past years at each of the usual four ski races in this annual series, there has always been hot soup, hot chocolate, hot tea, prize drawings and good humor. It has always been abundant and free to all participants at Skyway ski trailhead after the event.
This year, the congenial and supportive atmosphere were again present in large proportions. For 2021, it was different but encouraging to see that, due to public health concerns and guidelines, there were no hot foods or drinks supplied. For the same reasons, no aid stations existed along the course. Each athlete was responsible for her or his own water and caloric needs.
From teens to seniors in their eighties, this event welcomes them all, including the uniformed team skiers from the men’s and women’s teams at Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado University.
This race was a freestyle event, a classification which denotes the freedom to participate either on skate skiing gear or on classic cross-country gear. The majority of the participants were experienced and well-equipped skate skiers. Therefore, they rapidly vanished out of sight from those few of us who skied on our classic (non-skate) gear. Believe me, it is an amazing sight to watch the skate skiers pull away up ahead with such speed.
Cared for by the donation-driven Grand Mesa Nordic Council, the ski trails at Skyway, County Line and Ward Lake offer many choices. Skate skiers and classic cross-country skiers (both beginners and advanced) co-exist on the snowy trails on top of the largest flat-topped mountain in the world: the Grand Mesa. Termed “classic” because it employs only the traditional kick-and-glide cross-country gear and technique, it is suitable for both fast and not-so-fast skiers.
Sixty kilometers of ski trails are available at these three nordic ski zones on top of Grand Mesa, most of which are groomed with equipment. After rolling the routes, a track setting device is used to create a nordic ski track along one or both sides, leaving the flat groomed area in the center for the skate skiers.
In recent weeks, the trails at Skyway have been providing many hours of enjoyment for those who have made the drive to the top of the mesa. Rising to an elevation of 11,000 feet is a surprise when it is such a gradual climb on the drive up. That elevation has allowed those areas to wring out snows from the storm systems that have also delivered direly needed moisture down here in the valleys in recent weeks.
The next race day in the series includes the 5 kilometer and the 20 kilometer freestyle (both skate skiing and classic skiing). Grand Mesa Nordic Council will again hold the event at Skyway, it will be on March 20, and continues to be limited to online registration via gmnc.org. Public health precautions will be followed, allowing a limited number of participants.
A world-class ski area with excellent conditions makes a great way to get outdoors, with March and springtime now just around the corner.
