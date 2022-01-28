OUTDOORS: Skiing the Uncompahgre Plateau

The major snow event of New Year’s Day was literally a blessing from heaven. Most of the mountains of western Colorado received in excess of 2 feet of snow. About that same time, I received an email from a friend about a cross-country skiing opportunity on the Uncompahgre Plateau. A trail was being packed down with a snow machine to create a skiable track.
A few days later Jon Horn, Dave Batten and I drove up Dave Wood Road in search of the ski track. At the intersection of the Divide Road and Dave Wood Road I parked my truck.
We clipped in, then skied up the Divide Road. The Divide Road and adjoining Rim Road are groomed for snowmobiles during the winter. The track had been groomed the evening before, so it was a great skiing surface. Once the snowmobiles use it the surface becomes rutted and choppy.
Dave led the way up the Divide Road. Just beyond the Forest Fence trail sign we found a wide, packed trail, so followed it into the trees. There was a simple ski track in the packed trail. The trail wound through a mixed stand of aspens and spruce interrupted by small clearings. Sunshine and blue skies made for a great day on the trail. It felt great to glide along on prepared trail – no busting through deep powder.
After several miles the trail made a large loop then headed back on itself. It had warmed up a bit, so I had to stop to change my ski wax to purple. Jon and Dave were on waxless skis, but I am old school in that regard – too cheap to buy a new pair.
It was nice to get out on a fine winter’s day, cruising silently through the trees. You didn’t have to drive an hour or more to enjoy Colorado’s white gold. The only downside is the Plateau, like many other chunks of public land, can get crowded and busy on weekends.
I was curious about who was packing down the trail we had skied. It is not the first time an effort has been made to establish cross-country trails on the Plateau. Back in 1991 Steve Walker, Eric Sowell, myself, and others worked with the U.S. Forest Service to develop ski trails along Dave Wood Road. They are still being used today but need an upgrade. The trail system never gained any long-term traction due to the lack of grooming funds and an irregular snowpack at that elevation.
When I returned home. I checked out a Facebook page that I was told about — Uncompahgre Nordic Association. The page had some up-to-date information about the ski trail.
I then contacted Jon Thomas, the fellow who does the ski trail packing. He and his wife, Deb started the ski trail project three or four years ago. Jon has years of experience as a Nordic instructor and trail groomer at Camp Red Cloud and Crested Butte.
Jon and Deb’s idea was to have a nice ski trail close to Montrose. The existing Dave Wood ski trails and the Black Canyon groomed trail can have variable snow levels due to their lower elevation. The Forest Fence ski trail is over a thousand feet higher with more dependable snow conditions.
According to Jon, the Uncompahgre Nordic Association has recently received its corporate and non-profit status, which will help with obtaining a special use permit to do formal grooming of the ski trail. People can now make tax-deductible contributions to the group. Also, a GoFundMe account has been established — “Funding for XC grooming at Forest Fence” — some big steps in bringing a needed winter recreation amenity to the south end of the Plateau.
The Forest Fence ski trail is an exciting new development, so check it out. Happy trails!
Bill Harris has traveled the backcountry of the Colorado Plateau since 1976 and is author of “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau.”