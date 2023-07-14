OUTDOORS: Slow learners gamble with their lives

I have spent decades in careers that are not known for their inexpensive life insurance premiums. There have been so many near nasties in multiple businesses not particularly known for their security, including law enforcement in South Florida, fast boats, rescue diver, and multiple years in Search and Rescue, that I stopped counting.
My recreation in the outdoor world is not always known as a “safe sport” either. That risk or potential danger is part of what keeps all us outdoor folks doing our outdoor thing. I’m not afraid of my death, I just don’t want to be there when it happens.
We all take chances. Chances like a shortcut on a hike, walking down a slippery slope when it would be safer to go around, playing games with the weather, staying out too late, and the list goes on. Sometimes you get away with it, slipping away from Old Murph’s grasp, getting away with it as neat and free as a parakeet on parole.
The mountain is not the best place to take chances. The mountain could not care less about your bank balance or your Rotary attendance. Fate pulls a switchblade one fine morning, and you find yourself with an emergency on the mountain.
The point of this would be that everyone makes mistakes, it’s inevitable. How you handle it comes from your preparedness and your level of training. What you learn from it should make you smarter and better trained, better suited to handle the next emergency. Then there are those other people.
Those other people who don’t learn a thing from an experience. Whether it is mind boggling acts of idiocy, bad genetics, or just plain garden variety stupidity, these people amaze the rescuers. Let me tell you about a recent rescue of a hiker near Flagstaff, Arizona.
Phillip Vasto, from New York City, was vacationing near Flagstaff when he decided to hike to the summit of 12,633-foot Humphrey’s peak. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7 p.m. on March 2, 2022, from the 28-year-old man, stating he had become lost on the 10-mile round-trip hike to the summit. He stated he was going to try and hike back down.
The search and rescue team did an admirable job, locating the man at 10,600 feet, and evacuated him with a SnoCat. Vasto declined medical attention back at the parking lot but stated that he left for the hike at around 2:30 p.m. but had much difficulty staying on the trail because of the deep snow, and he got disoriented as night fell.
The first question that comes to mind was why he left so late on a hike. Being that time of year, the dark probably came around 6 p.m. I also wonder why he hiked up a trail buried in several feet of snow in the first place, alone, at a place he had never been before, but it gets better.
Tomorrow is another day. Ol’ Phil had some time to think about his hike and just maybe he should have gone bowling instead. No such luck. The next evening, the sheriff’s office received another phone call from Phillip Vasto, who said he was injured after a fall while he was once again trying to reach the summit of Mt. Humphreys.
This time, since there were injuries involved, the sheriff summoned the help of the Arizona Northern Air Rescue Unit. The helicopter, together with search and rescue people, evacuated Vasto and another hiker who had stopped by to help. Vasto was transported to the same parking area as the night before near the trailhead, and once again, Vasto refused medical treatment.
Phillip Vasto said in an interview with the Arizona Daily Sun, that he started his second attempt earlier, around 9 a.m., reasoning he would have “all the time in the world” to reach the summit safely. Along the way up the trail, Vasto joined up with two other hikers. The two hikers turned around after 3 p.m. because they did not want to get caught on the mountain after dark.
Vasto continued on for a little while but the strong winds made him decide to turn around. On his way back down, he reported that he slipped off the snow-covered trail, scraping his leg. He then began to feel numb and dizzy. He noticed that his phone was nearly out of battery, so he phoned for help.
The Coconino Sheriff’s office stated they told Vasto he’d best not make this a three-peat. Considering search and rescue people are all volunteers, and he had made the crew miss out on dinner and a night’s sleep twice, I would say he got off lucky.
I wish I could tell you that such acts are rare, but I cannot. Our own Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse has had several of these types of rescues over the past 10 years, and I am sure Delta Search and Rescue can add a few to the list.
We had a husband and wife walk down Chukar Trail in the Black Canyon to fish. Once there, they got into one of those family arguments, and the wife walked out without the husband. He was angry, so he stayed put until darkness, when he then tried to hike out. He thought it might be easier to leave the trail and hike straight up the canyon to the top. Bad idea.
Wife came back the next day to look for him and had brief contact with him on the cell phone, and he stated he could not reach the top. It was at this point wife called for help and Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse, along with sheriff’s deputies responded.
The man was very dehydrated and hiked all the way back down to the river, where the deputies eventually found him the next afternoon. He was escorted all the way out and brought up to the trailhead to an awaiting vehicle with his wife. Paramedics treated him for dehydration and heat exhaustion.
The couple kissed and made up, and all was right with the world, so the posse and the deputies all went back home. It was then the wife remembered she left her fishing rod back down at the river. ... Yes, it was another long night.
We all make mistakes and bad decisions. When you do, use it as a learning tool and do better the next time a situation arises. Don’t do it the same way and expect a different outcome.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-986-1071 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org.