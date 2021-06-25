OUTDOORS: Some uninvited guests may be showing up in your June garden

Is it just me or does it seem like we went from a cool pleasant spring to a sudden heat wave? Our poor gardens were abruptly faced with heat, wind and drought. Kudos to the gardener whose landscape looks like a photo in a magazine, but for most of us there seems to be a plethora of problems out there right now. So maybe I can help you out with a few of them.
Remember the early freeze that we had last fall? That was actually the second year in a row for an unusual early freeze. Our plants were growing just fine when the sudden drop to freezing temperatures actually froze the leaves right onto some trees. I’m not sure that I’ve seen a cherry tree in town that wasn’t affected by that freeze. If the tree survived, the branches have considerable dieback, and the stressed condition of the tree was an open invitation for aphids. At this point about all you can do for the tree is prune the dead off and spray the tree for aphids.
I know dealing with aphids can be somewhat frustrating. A lot of people freak out when they see a plant covered in aphids, thinking it won’t be long until their entire property is devoured, but it’s probably not as bad as it first appears.
There are actually more than 350 different kinds of aphids just in Colorado. That’s good news because most aphids only feed on their favorite foods. They won’t go from plant to plant unless the plant is a species they favor. Some aphids, like the kind on the cherry trees, will cause the leaves to curl. I think these are the most difficult to control because the aphids are so protected inside the curled leaf.
Some aphids will cause wilting and may occasionally cause some dieback of the shoots or buds. The worst part of dealing with aphids may be dealing with the sticky honeydew, or waste material, excreted by the aphids. It not only drips onto everything below where the insects are feeding but attracts wasps and hornets. If you can see the aphids you may be able to wash them off of the plant with a strong stream of water. If they’re rolled in the protection of the leaf, a systemic pesticide that contains imidacloprid may be necessary.
Squash bugs have been showing up in many gardens. These bugs prefer to feed on squash and pumpkins but will also attack cucumbers, gourds or watermelon. The destructive bugs start life pale green in color. As they grow, they turn dark brown to almost black. These little guys can kill your plant almost overnight. They feed by sucking, almost like poking a straw into the plant cells and suck up the “juices” like a tasty drink.
This causes the leaf or stems to collapse because the plant is unable to move water to the cells. As a result the leaves will turn black and die. They like to hide around the base of the plant and will climb up the stems when you water. As the season progresses they will congregate on the vegetable itself. Check your plants every week for these horrid little creatures.
If possible, pick off any of the bugs you see and toss them into a bucket of soapy water. If you squash them you’ll experience an unpleasant odor. Pull back any mulch from the base of the affected plants. Diatomaceous earth can be sprinkled around the base of the plant to control them, but you must be reapply it after you water.
The insecticide Permethrin or Carbaryl could also be sprayed around the base of the plant and undersides of the leaves. You could also make a trap by placing a small board at the base of the plant. The bugs will crawl under the board. Check the trap early in the morning and hopefully you will have trapped them if they are present.
Check the underside of the leaves for small copper masses of eggs that look like little footballs. You could pick the eggs off or roll up a piece of duct tape and press it against the leaf. The eggs will stick to the tape and be pulled off. At the end of the gardening season pull up the plants that you had trouble with and turn over the soil to help alleviate problems next summer.
If your cabbage, broccoli, radish tops, potatoes, spinach, beans or a variety of other vegetable have a ton of little “shot holes” or small pock marks in the leaves, it’s most likely caused by flea beetles. If you look closely you may see very small black beetles feeding on the leaves. Diatomaceous earth, kaolin clay) could be sprinkled on the plant for control.
This is the time of year to treat for grubs if they have been a problem in your lawn. Grubs feed on the roots of grasses and usually can be found within the top couple inches of soil. When they feed they chew off the roots of the turf. If grubs are your problem you will usually be able to lift the turf up by pulling on the grass like you were intending to pick it up because the turf has no roots.
You may see the grubs lying in a crescent shape in the soil under the dead turf. Deep, infrequent watering will discourage grubs in your lawn. If you feel an insecticide is necessary, there are several good products available for grub control, but you need to apply it as soon as possible. Applying it later in the season when the grubs are no longer feeding will not give you control.
I have a feeling pear slugs, or cherry slugs, will be showing up on Cistenia plum shrubs, plum trees and pear trees. Keep an out for them by checking the leaves. You may find a dark green to almost black colored little slug sucking on the surface of the leaves. Almost any product will kill these guys, so treat them with the least toxic product that you have.
These are just a few of the insect problems that area gardeners are dealing with at this time. Keeping an eye on your plants and catching the problems early will help control them. The CSU extension office is open if you want to take samples to them in a sealed container.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a licensed commercial pesticide applicator, certified ISA arborist and advanced master gardener.
