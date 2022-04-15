OUTDOORS: Spring gardening tips

Don’t you just love springtime in Colorado? One day it can be about 70 degrees and a few days later it’s freezing. It keeps thing interesting, and a bit challenging for gardeners.
I was just talking to someone the other day about the hard freeze that we had on June 22, 2019. I’ve lived in Montrose quite a while and I can tell you that wasn’t the first time that it froze in June. So my best advice is, be ready for anything. You never know what to expect.
A fungal disease called Cytospora canker, which can cause an amber-colored gummy ooze called gummosis in the tree, seems to be affecting several local peach and cherry trees.
This got me thinking. Remember that early fall freeze that we had in 2020? It froze green leaves right on the tree where they remained until spring. We had a couple of other late spring freezes and early fall freezes in 2019.
This was hard on all of the trees, but especially peach and cherry trees. The hot, dry summers haven’t helped either.
Because the disease can be brought on by stress or a wound in the tree, keeping the tree as healthy as possible is the goal. Fungicides sprayed on the tree aren’t going to give you great results. Deep infrequent watering is recommended. Be sure to water out to the dripline of the tree. The frequency of watering will vary depending on the age of your tree and your soil.
Sterilizing your pruning equipment with a disinfectant such as Lysol, before pruning will also help prevent the spread of the disease.
I’m one of those people that hornets, wasps, and mosquitoes find irresistible. Can you believe that I’ve already been bothered by hornets and paper wasps? This leads me to say it’s time to get your hornet traps out to capture the queens before they begin building nests and producing a colony.
The Western yellow jacket hornet will make a nest in dark secluded places, including an old mouse hole in the ground so the nest will often go undetected. I know you’re probably thinking many species of wasps are beneficial because they eat harmful bugs, but the European paper wasps are not native and are notorious for eating caterpillars, including butterfly larva.
European paper wasps are the wasps that fly with their legs hanging down and always seem to build a nest under the eves of your house near the front door or in a shrub where you’ll discover them when you prune. I haven’t found traps very effective in controlling them. It’s best to spray the nest with a wasp spray in the evening and destroy the nest after they’ve been killed.
If you’re pruning your shrubs this spring, keep in mind not all shrubs require the same method of pruning, knowing what a particular shrub requires is important.Multi-stem shrubs, such as dogwood, benefit from what is known as renewal thinning. Pruning out the darker, older canes to ground will renew them and help them retain the gorgeous red or yellow branches that make this plant so interesting during the winter months. When possible, remove the canes that are older than about five years.
Lilacs and snowball bushes should also have some of the older, thicker canes removed at ground level to promote new, vigorous sprouts. Otherwise, you will eventually end up with a clump of bare stems, topped with a fringe of green foliage at the top that produces few flowers.
Also, the older canes of lilacs can become susceptible to lilac ash borers, so removing the canes is wise. If you want these shrubs to have a sheared, or more manicured appearance, prune the outer branches right after they flower. Because the blooms for next year will develop shortly after they have flowered, you will cut off the next season’s flowers if you delay this type of pruning.
I was just at the grocery store and I couldn’t walk by all of the Easter lilies without stopping to smell at least two or three of them. Their intoxicating aroma was more than I could resist. I just had to buy one. I guess the fragrance always reminds me of happy Easters as a kid.
But I’m keeping it on a table out of the reach of my cats because Easter lilies are very toxic to cats! In fact, Asiatic lilies, and day lilies are also considered to be highly toxic to cats. Ingesting even very small amounts of the plant can cause severe kidney damage. Calla lily leaves can also cause problems for cats. When ingested, they can cause intense burning of the lips and mouth. They can also cause dermatitis.
If you have a dog that digs you should know that tulip/narcissus/hyacinth bulbs can cause problems. The bulb portions of tulipa and narcissus spp. contain toxins that can cause intense gastrointestinal irritation, drooling, loss of appetite, depression of the central nervous system, convulsions and cardiac abnormalities. The bulbs of hyacinth hyacinthus, (which are a member of the lily family) can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or coma.
I assume deer know that the top portion of my tulips aren’t toxic because they come through my yard and eat every tulip that’s blooming and walk away so happy for the “Easter candy.” Aren’t I nice? I’m just glad they don’t like daffodils. It may be a good idea to check the toxicity of any new plant that you’re introducing to your home or garden if you have pets or even children that might get into them.
Honey bees, hornets, and wasps are just a few of the insects that I’ve already seen out and about visiting fruit trees. I know some of the early blooming peach and apricot blossoms were frozen by the recent cold snaps. But I’m sure most of the spring insects found shelter and were not harmed by the cold.
I just learned that the hummingbird migration map shows one has been spotted in Montrose! It really must be spring. I guess it’s time to get out the humming bird feeders.
I frequently see people in the garden centers with glazed over eyes from being overwhelmed as they try to choose a insecticide or herbicide to cure the problem. So I’m giving a talk on May 3 at 3 p.m., about organic and inorganic pesticides. This free class is part of a series of gardening classes offered through the Montrose Library. Hopefully my class will take the confusion out of choosing a product and will help you have a great gardening season. I hope to see you there!
In the meantime, have a very Happy Easter and take time to smell the lilies!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator, and advanced master gardener.