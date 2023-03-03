Every day the weather seems to be gradually getting a little warmer (in between those spontaneous Colorado snowstorms, at least), and that can only mean one thing — spring is near!
The transition from winter to summer activities will be here before you know it, and it’s time to start planning some excursions with your little ones as the trails dry and the warm sun comes out.
The benefits of getting outside are numerous, from mental health, to physical health, to just having fun together as a family. Here are a few quick and easy hiking trails that you can enjoy with your whole crew:
The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park offers 5 easy to moderate hikes along the South Rim that vary in length from 2/3 mile to 2 miles round trip. Because it is a national park, there is an entrance fee required.
Start with Warner Point Nature Trail, a 1.5-mile out-and-back trail starting at the parking area at the end of the South Rim road. Generally considered an easy route with only a 406-foot elevation gain, it takes an average of 52 min to complete this out and back trail. The trail should be snow free by April or early May. You will need to leave pups at home — dogs aren't allowed on this trail.
The Rim Rock Nature Trail is another 1.5-mile out-and-back trail with 187-foot elevation gain. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 37 min to complete. This trail should be snow free by early April. Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash. Both of these trails are very popular for birding, hiking, and walking, so you will likely encounter other people while exploring
Ridgway State Park, 21 miles southeast of Montrose, offers over 14 miles of marked, well-maintained trails inviting for the novice to expert trail users. Because it is a state park, there is an entrance fee required.
Wide concrete trails provide easy hiking, and biking while gravel trails meander through a variety of natural settings, from open grasslands, through pinyon/juniper forests and along the rivers. Fabulous mountain views will delight trail users at many points along the way.
Explore the Wapiti Trail, a 1.1-mile out-and-back trail near the Visitor Center. Generally considered an easy route with a 147-foot elevation gain at 7,000 feet, which is park elevation. The trail takes an average of 28 min to complete. The best times to visit this trail are April through May. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
The Oak Leaf Trail is another short 1.1-mile loop trail along the Uncompahgre River. It starts near the Pa-Co-Chu-Puk Campground. Expect beautiful views of the surrounding Sneffels and Cimarron ranges of the San Juan Mountains! Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 24 minutes to complete.
The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash. If you are enjoying these easy hikes and want to explore more, stop off at the visitor center for a hiking brochure along with information on the park’s natural history.
The Dominguez Canyon trails can offer a real wilderness experience. About 44 miles north of Montrose, the trails here offer a long, flat hike that will take you as far as you’d like to go.
The entire Big Dominquez and Little Dominguez Canyon Loop stretches for an astonishing 39 miles, but the vast majority of hikers just travel in as far as they want to go for the day, and then head back out.
Little Dominguez Canyon has some very cool historical features, if you’re willing to do about 7 miles of hiking in total.
Around 3.5 miles in, a homestead from 1911 has been preserved by the BLM and offers a fascinating look at life over 110 years ago. The house is remarkably well preserved, and the skeletons of old farming equipment are still dotted around the property. It’s really something worth seeing!
The whole of Little Dominguez Canyon is beautiful, with astounding rock formations throughout, and it’s not at all uncommon to see desert bighorn sheep roaming along the hillsides.
Venturing a little further afield and potentially a little drier for early spring hikes, the Lunch Loops are always a crowd favorite. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Grand Junction, the most accessible trail is of course the paved one — the Monument Trail runs alongside Monument Road all the way from the intersection with Broadway up to the Lunch Loops parking lot, and in 2024 it will be extended all the way up to South Camp Road.
If you’d rather get off the pavement and onto dirt trails instead, there are numerous possibilities at the Lunch Loops.
For the very easiest hikes stick close to the parking lot on trails like Short and Cranky or the Kids Meal Loop. For a more strenuous hike head up Tabeguache for an out and back, or take Hop Skip and Jump to Big Sister for a short loop, with a few steeper parts, but rewarding views.
Wherever you hike at Lunch Loops just be sure to keep an eye out for mountain bikers and dogs, as there are always a fair number of both on these well-loved local trails.
Heading up toward the Colorado National Monument, a very popular option for a short hike is the Devils Kitchen Trail. Note that there is an entrance fee required, since this is within the Colorado National Monument.
The trail is just under 2 miles, and it’s an out and back; there is some mild elevation gain, but it is very approachable for most casual hikers. If you make it up the full length of the trail, you will be rewarded with beautiful views and some really cool rock formations!
If you’re looking for a hike with a big payoff for your mileage, the Mica Mines Trail should rank high on your list of must-dos. Another out and back trail, this starts at the Bangs Canyon Trailhead up Little Park Road, and takes you about 1.3 miles in (one way) to a very cool historic mica and quartz mine. The glittering, shimmering mica in the rock amphitheater formed by the long-closed mining operation is sure to be a huge hit with the kids!
The trail is pretty flat the whole way, so it’s a very easy hike for anyone to enjoy. By the time you’ve reached the mine and made it back to the car, you’ll have hiked about 2.6 miles on flat terrain, which should be approachable for most families.
The mine was operated up until the 1950s, and the mica that they were mining at the time was used for manufacturing paints and electrical insulation, so you can build a little history lesson into your excursion!
One of the coolest hikes in the Grand Junction area is the Monument Canyon Trail, with the added benefit of getting to experience the Colorado National Monument without having to pay the entry fee (remember to leave the dogs at home since they aren’t allowed in the Monument). The parking lot for accessing this trail can be found by searching for Monument Canyon Trailhead, as it enters the Colorado National Monument interior, rather than taking you along the upper rim of the Monument.
This one can be a bit of a step up in difficulty, being quite a bit longer than the other options, but you can always turn around part way if you don’t want to hike the whole loop. If you do make it all the way, though, the payoff is huge.
Aside from a high likelihood of getting to see some desert bighorn sheep, this trail leads you right up to the incredible Independence Monument rock formation, which towers 450 feet above the desert floor. This formation was first climbed all the way back in 1911 by John Otto, founder of the Colorado National Monument, and shortly thereafter by Beatrice Farnham, to whom Otto was briefly married.
If you look for a large, slightly sloping flat rock a few hundred yards northeast of the rock tower, you can still faintly see a giant inscription of the first line of the Declaration of Independence, which was carved into the rock by Farnham.
From the very easiest of hikes, to something a little more adventurous, but still approachable, this should give you a good start as you begin planning for some warm spring days hiking and enjoying nature with your family.
Start with something easy and work your way up to the longer hikes, and before you know it you and your kids will be skipping up the most beautiful and rewarding trails on the Western Slope. Get out there and explore, spring is almost here!
Abram Herman is a board member of the Friends of Youth and Nature, a nonprofit that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities, and explore nature. Follow our outdoor news blog and receive monthly tips on connecting your children to nature. Learn more, visit www.friendsofyouthandnature.org