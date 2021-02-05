OUTDOORS: Starting seeds indoors

It may seem strange to talk about starting seeds when there’s still snow in the forecast, but spring really is just around the corner and planting the garden will soon become a reality. In the meantime, it’s not too early to think about starting seeds indoors.
I know it’s an understatement to say last spring was a little crazy. Many people were trying to be a bit more self-sufficient and the result led to a huge surge in the number of people buying seeds and starting vegetable gardens.
I don’t know if you tried to buy seeds last year, but they rapidly became in short supply. I read that there were about 19 million new vegetable gardeners last year alone. I don’t want to start a seed panic buy, but it appears that once again some seeds are already in short supply. So if you’re putting off buying your seeds, you may not want to procrastinate too long. With that said, there really didn’t seem to be a shortage of most bedding plants. So that leads to the question, why buy seed?
I’m sure there are many reasons why people start seeds indoors. I like to start seeds indoors because I can usually find a wider variety of plant choices. I’ve run into a few insect and disease problems with some of my store-bought bedding plants. So that’s another advantage to starting your own seeds. I always feel more assured that my plants are healthy from the get go. Curing spring fever may be the best reason.
Most warms season plant seeds, like tomatoes and peppers, should be started about six to eight weeks before our last killing frost date, which is approximately May 12 for the Montrose area. This makes the middle to the end of March an ideal time for sowing most seed. However, if you want lush, full baskets of flowers early in the season, or plan to set your plants out early and protect them from the cold, you may want to start those seeds a little sooner.
If you’ve never tried starting seeds indoors before, it’s really not difficult. Here are a few easy steps to get you growing:
Chose a good growing medium: Seedlings are very delicate. For the best chance of success, start them in a fresh, sterile, seed-starting mix. Products such as vermiculite can cause seeds to rot at the base and is not recommended.
Pick the proper container: Seeds can be started in a variety of containers, as long as the one you choose is well-draining and clean. Many seed catalogues offer special 1- to 2-inch growing containers for seedlings, but you can also use something like egg cartons that have holes poked in the bottom to allow water to drain.
Sow your seeds with care: Fill the container with soil, leaving at least a quarter-inch of space at the top. Moisten the soil before sowing the seeds. Sow your seeds as directed on the package and cover them with a fine layer of soil. As a general rule, don’t cover seeds with soil more than four times the diameter of the seed. Gently water the seeds after planting.
Labeling: After you plant the seeds, label each type of vegetable and cover the container with your grow kit lid or clear plastic wrap. This will hold in humidity and help the seeds germinate. You may want to write the sowing date down for future reference.
Temperature: Most seeds germinate at room temperature or temperatures around 65 degrees. However, planting heat pads (available at garden centers) will improve germination and can be a worthwhile investment.
Light requirements: Seeds require warmth rather than light until they sprout. Once they’ve sprouted they require approximately 16 hours of sunlight per day to become strong, healthy plants. In most cases, a sunny, south or east-facing windowsill will be quite sufficient. Grow lights can also be used if preferred. These can be suspended 2 inches above the plants and raised as the plants grow.
Care of the seedlings: After the seedlings emerge, remove the cover. Damping off is one of the leading causes of seedling death. Damping off is caused by the fungus Rhizoctonia spp, or Fusarium spp. It’s usually fatal to the new little plant and can rapidly spread to other nearby seedlings. This is why sanitation is important.
Over-watering, letting them stand in water and low light conditions can also cause damping off. If your little babies are affected they will rot at the soil line and quickly die. Some people claim misting the seedlings with a combination of 1 tablespoon of 3% hydrogen peroxide to 1 quart of water helps. Others say a light sprinkling of cinnamon over the soil will also help prevent the fungus. This has not been scientifically studied so try these preventives at your own risk.
Fertilizing: When the true leaves appear, you may want to water with a half-strength solution of liquid fertilizer once a week. A fertilizer with equal amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium is recommended. This would be a fertilizer with numbers such as 20-20-20 on the label. After approximately three weeks, the plants can be fertilized at full strength every 10-14 days. If your potting soil came with fertilizer in it don’t add additional fertilizer.
Transplanting: Tomatoes may need to be “bumped up” to a larger container a couple times before transplanting them into the garden. Melons, and cucumbers are the exception to transplanting and should be planted directly from the original container into the garden. Planting in peat pots works well for these varieties.
Hardening: After the danger of frost has passed, and about a week before planting the plants outside, your seedlings should be “hardened off” or toughened up. Place the plant outside, in the shade on a warm day, for a few hours. Gradually increase the plants’ exposure to the sun each day for about a week.
Transplanting: Transplant your plants into the garden on a calm, cloudy day or in the evening. Row covers to buffer wind, sun and temperature swings are a good idea. Most frost sensitive plants perform best when transplanted in soils over 45 degrees. Investing in a soil thermometer is usually worth it.
If you find yourself with a severe case of spring fever, getting your seeds and supplies lined up may be the cure. And we’ll hope this season isn’t quite as crazy as the previous one.
