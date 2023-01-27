OUTDOORS: Stop the bleeding

My wife was at work, and I was enjoying a day at home. Her being at work allowed me time to get some things done without her finding other things I should be doing. You married guys understand. I wanted to work on the boat, not the lawn.
I was working on one of the boat trailers, replacing the bunks. As I was drilling new holes for the lag screws, the drill slipped off and went straight through my hand. It was kind of interesting for a second or two, seeing the drill bit still spinning, but then the bleeding and pain took over.
I reacted the way any normal husband would react to such a traumatic injury, when his wife was not home. I ran through the house looking for something to wrap around the mess to dam the blood flow. I finally settled on a dish towel I found on the kitchen counter.
When my wife arrived home from work, she had no sympathy for me and my life-threatening injuries. All she cared about was her rugs. She claimed the house looked like a crime scene. The “he bled in every room of the house” incident, as she referred to it for many years, was an exaggeration. I never entered the bathroom, garage or laundry room. Thinking back on that day, there were a few lessons to be learned.
On that fateful afternoon, I ran past a first aid kit that was in the boat, another in the truck, and supplies in each bathroom and the kitchen. I will openly admit that I panicked, seeing the blood flow out when I knew that I would be better served if that blood stayed inside me. I’m fortunate that I did not cut an artery, or I probably would have been dead. A bunch of stitches and a few weeks of therapy, and the hand was as good as new, and a really neat looking scar as a souvenir.
This incident occurred almost 40 years ago. I have since had countless hours of training, certifications, and unfortunately, many years of hands-on and on-the-job training and experience.
What got me thinking of this was my annual review of my first aid kits. I go through them each year to replace what has expired or been used up. The glue on the “boo-boo” strips go bad after a year or so, and many of the meds expire. All this got me thinking about traumatic injuries and blood loss.
About 60,000 Americans die annually from blood loss. Worldwide, that number is more than 2 million. Physical trauma and blood loss are in the Top 5 of reasons people die in the great outdoors. Many of these deaths could have been prevented if someone on scene, or the victim, did something to control the bleeding.
A fellow officer was in an altercation with a bad guy, back in the early 1980s, involving a knife. The bad guy stabbed the officer in the leg, slicing an artery, and then fled the scene. The officer bled to death in front of nine witnesses, because none of them knew how to apply a tourniquet.
If you look at just about any of the premade first aid kits, there is nothing in there for severe bleeding. I could not find an outdoor kit that came with a tourniquet. Some supplied Combat Gauze, and a few carried some type of blood clotting pads, but very few.
All the premade kits come with a little instruction booklet, to show you what to do, in the event there is severe bleeding. Considering that a person with a cut artery can bleed to death in just a couple minutes, you better be a fast reader.
The Red Cross first aid classes, as well as most of the classes taught to people, talk about direct pressure on the wound. These classes emphasize that a tourniquet is to be used only as a last resort. Direct pressure is fine and dandy if you are in town, and EMS is five minutes away, but probably not such a good idea when you are 100 miles northwest of nowhere. EMS is probably a day away, and by then, you have boarded the last train west.
People talk about how just about anything, a rope, belt, suspender, pack strap, and other things can be used as a tourniquet. While it is true, I ask if any of you have ever used a tourniquet, or practiced using one? It takes lots of pressure to get a tourniquet tight enough, and it must be applied well above the injury, or it will not work. Go high and tight, is the thinking here. As high up the limb as you can get.
We all need to train and practice the skills of using that Combat Gauze, Israeli Bandage and tourniquet, not just carry them around. You don’t want to experiment and learn while someone is bleeding out in front of you. It can be an even worse outcome if you are trying to stop your own severe bleeding with nobody around to help.
If you carry a Cat 3, Cat 7, or a SWAT-T tourniquet, take it out and practice putting it on yourself, perhaps one handed. Do the same on someone else and learn how it operates. As I said before, you want to know how to work it before you need it.
There are several ways you can learn about traumatic injuries and an emergency response. One is www.stopthebleedcoalition.org. They have on-line and in person classes directly related to this type of emergency. Remember that their mindset is for someone in town with EMS on the way, but it is a good start.
Rescue Essentials, www.rescue-essentials.com , sells premade kits and all the supplies you may need to design your own kit. These folks also offer online videos to teach how certain equipment works and other medical tips, and most are free.
I still seem to injure myself on a regular basis. I carry a small med kit with me everywhere I go. My old grandmother used to get mad at me for bleeding all over her rugs, just like my wife does. It must be a woman thing.
