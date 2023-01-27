OUTDOORS: Stop the bleeding

This tourniquet lives on my pack and goes with me anytime I am in the woods. You must have a tourniquet handy as you don’t have much time when you need one. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

My wife was at work, and I was enjoying a day at home. Her being at work allowed me time to get some things done without her finding other things I should be doing. You married guys understand. I wanted to work on the boat, not the lawn.

I was working on one of the boat trailers, replacing the bunks. As I was drilling new holes for the lag screws, the drill slipped off and went straight through my hand. It was kind of interesting for a second or two, seeing the drill bit still spinning, but then the bleeding and pain took over.



