It had been a high-altitude foot race, on an unusually warm morning that summer.
We had run a loop of several hours, under a cloudless sky. The course included a long section above timberline, and at the finish I had to quickly lie down.
Weakness, fatigue, thirst, nausea, dizziness and a headache confirmed my suspicion: I had heat exhaustion.
The hat I had worn and the water I had carried and consumed were inadequate for that race pace, at that temperature, up at that altitude. An hour later, after drinking proper fluids and placing bags of ice chips in my armpits and on my neck, most of those symptoms had disappeared.
I was then able to thank and dismiss my observer, and make my way home. I was a few hours older, and a lot wiser from the first hand experience.
No one's brain and nervous system can tolerate excess heat for long without suffering damage or, in extreme cases, threatening life itself.
After this year's long, cool Springtime, we are now officially into Summer. Right in step with the calendar, our area's nighttime and daytime temperatures are suddenly and consistently warmer by ten degrees Fahrenheit.
Knowing that none of us want to have to be putting handfuls of ice chips in our armpits, we can take action to avoid heat injury in the first place. Simple protective steps can be taken to make the next hike, ride, or high altitude trail run safe and satisfying.
Here are four factors which may determine whether we end up smiling at the finish line or grimacing in the medical tent ice bath.
Full sun is one factor. Especially with a sunny day like the one in the photo, we want to begin a hike or a run having fully hydrated each and every cell by drinking enough water the day before the outing. “Drink to thirst” is the standard, rather than counting ounces of our daily water intake.
When properly hydrated, our muscles and nerves work at their bests. Mild dehydration is considered to be a loss of up to 2% of body weight during a workout.
Our muscular contractions, coordination, and stamina can show measurable worsening with as little as 1% dehydration. For those choosing a mountain footrace, for instance, that 1% translates into one runner finishing a hundred yards or so ahead of her less hydrated peer.
Thermoregulatory (heat control) functions also may begin to occur at this stage of water loss, which is equal to a 150 pound athlete missing a bike-bottle-and-a-half of his or her fluids. In addition, less well trained athletes are even more susceptible to heat injury than trained athletes.
Altitude's effect is the second of these four factors. Every breath we exhale, particularly at altitude, removes moisture from our lungs. In addition, our heart is required to work harder than it does down in the valley, as the lessened air pressure requires more effort to draw in the oxygen needed.
Solar radiation is much more potent at higher altitudes too, so our skin absorbs more heat the higher we climb. One solution is to drink chilled (but not iced) water or diluted sports drinks, rather than neutral temperature drinks. Sports science research shows that athletes can go longer before fatigue when using this approach.
Competitive events represent a third factor that may affect our hydration levels. The “warrior mentality” may increase the risk of heat injury, as documented by an expert panel including the American College of Sports Medicine. Trying to catch that runner just ahead, or to hold off the kick of the runner a minute behind, is a familiar feeling to anyone who has ever bounded across a starting line at the sound of the starter’s pistol.
Becoming a slave to one’s heart rate monitor belongs in this category. Objective judgment from between our own ears can be hard to muster in the adrenaline charged crowd at the starting line in a bike race or trail race.
Insulation is the fourth of these four factors. It includes both: 1.) Body type and 2.) Clothing choice. Some of us tend to resemble the physique of a Humpty Dumpty more than a Jack Sprat. Humpty may actually have more muscle mass than fat, but either way the metabolic heat generated within his or her core will be slowed from reaching the exterior surface of the skin and escaping.
Jack Sprat, on the other hand, has a body without much fat or thick muscle to retain Jack's body heat. That more classic distance runner’s build can easily deliver heat to the skin, where it can radiate away.
The downside of that build, however, is the tendency to chill too easily if a storm blows in and a cold rain soaks the athlete. Hypothermia then becomes a risk for them, even on a warm day, if they are not well prepared with carrying a rain jacket, hat, and water-wicking gloves.
(Recognizing this hazard, the Imogene Pass Run, for instance, insists that every runner start the race with all three of these items.)
Almost every athlete now knows to make use of non-cotton based clothing, such as polypropylene fabrics. In a surprise cold storm, we especially do not want cotton to be holding the sweat against our skin and thereby cooling us too much.
Is it going to be an especially hot summer season? Here it comes now.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He gets up early to try to be ahead of the thermometer's rise. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.