Kathy and I made an overnight trip to Durango a few weeks ago to visit with grandson, Gabe, and help him celebrate his birthday.
While there, we visited Maria’s Bookshop. It was fun to browse the shelves – so many new and old titles. The store is the best small town bookstore in the Southwest. It was Saturday and the place was filled with customers.
I was looking for “A World on the Wing” by Scott Weidensaul. They did not have the book, but I found another book that I had on my reading list – “The Bears Ears” by David Roberts.
I had read other books by David Roberts, most-notably, “In Search of the Old Ones.” In all, I have read six of his books, all on topics associated with the Southwest.
What drew me to “In Search of the Old Ones” was Roberts adventures exploring the canyon country of Southeast Utah known as Cedar Mesa. Several episodes in the book focused on the author’s travels with two friends of mine, Vaughn Hadenfeldt and Fred Blackburn.
I first met Vaughn in 1973 when he was a student at Colorado State University and worked at the Mountain Shop. I was a newbie climber and backpacker and hung out at the shop.
We touched base again in the 1980’s at Summit Canyon Mountaineering, an outdoors equipment shop Vaughn opened in Glenwood Springs. In 1989 and 1990 we were members of the field team for the Wetherill/Grand Gulch Research Project.
By 1995 Vaughn and his wife Marcia had moved to Bluff, Utah. He started up Farout Expeditions and has guided thousands of hikers into the wilds of Cedar Mesa. He is the long-time president of Friends of Cedar Mesa, an advocacy group for the greater Cedar Mesa area known as the Bears Ears National Monument.
I met Fred in 1984. I was one of a dozen people who joined Fred on a six-day backpacking trip into Grand Gulch, the largest canyon system on Cedar Mesa.
He and Ray Williamson would go on to author “Cowboys and Cavedwellers” in 1997. Over the years we have shared a number of outdoor adventures, some of which I have chronicled in this column. On our last adventure in June, we floated down the Ruby/Horsethief segment of the Colorado River on a birding trip.
Fred’s knowledge of Cedar Mesa is on par with Vaughn’s. He and Roberts spent a lot of time in search of the “Old Ones.” It was a bit of a surprise when I perused the first pages of Roberts new book and noted it was dedicated to Fred and Vaughn along with Greg Child, another confidante and traveling companion of his.
In March 2019 Kathy and I attended Celebrate Cedar Mesa, an annual conference in Bluff. The event is organized by Friends of Cedar Mesa and pulls in a wide variety of interesting speakers. I was pleased to see that David Roberts was the featured speaker.
He began his presentation by announcing that he had throat cancer. He looked frail and his speech was halting. His announcement hit me like a ton of bricks. I, too, had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2016, a year after his own diagnosis.
I was on the mend, but he did not look like he was. After Roberts’ presentation I approached him, shook his hand, and said I enjoyed his books. I did not have the nerve to share my cancer experience with him.
Later in 2019 Roberts’ “Escalante’s Dream” was released. The book is about the author’s retracing of the Dominguez/Escalante Expedition of 1776 through the Southwest. The book is heavily laced with the trials and tribulations Roberts was experiencing with his battle with cancer.
During our June raft trip, while sitting around the campfire, I asked Fred if he knew how Roberts was doing. He just lowered his head and said, “not well.”
David Roberts lost his battle with throat cancer this past August.
“The Bears Ears” is a good read covering much of the human history of the Bears Ears incomparable landscape. Roberts mixes in a liberal amount of his own experiences. The last chapter is prophetically titled “The Bears Ears I’ll Never Know.”