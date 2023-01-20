OUTDOORS: The birds of winter

Winter brings with it a natural slowdown. The shorter, colder days lend themselves to finding a comfy recliner and a good book. My mountain bike gathers dust in the garage, trail-building tools get their annual tune up and some well-deserved down time.
Winter mountain biking never appealed to me, just another expense for a fat bike. If I want to frolic in the snow, my old Kongsberg LT 100’s will take me where I want to go.
I venture out at a more laid-back pace. My days of clipping into a pair of Coyote Randonnee’s atop Red Mountain Pass are in the past. I am more likely to be seen hiking with a pair of binoculars dangling from around my neck skulking around looking for birds.
To the casual observer winter may seem like an unusual season to be looking for birds. The cacophony of singing birds so obvious in the spring and summer is absence. Non-birders may assume that all the birds go south for winter. But many bird species do not take off for warmer climes during winter.
Granted, the number of species that are around during the winter is fewer than summer, but many are still around. Birding in the winter is more of a challenge.
An old birding adage that birds are not distributed equally across the landscape is especially true in the winter. Locating birds comes down to finding the places where they find food, water, and shelter.
The bounty of the spring and summer is gone. Most water sources are frozen. With the exception of evergreens, the protective foliage on trees and shrubs is on the ground.
One birding “go-to” habitat I have found is along river and stream corridors. Those corridors have liquid water, dense vegetation and a smorgasbord of seeds, berries, and dried fruits – everything a bird needs to get through the winter.
When birding, I walk with a slow, steady pace. I try to be as quiet as I can, so as not to spook the birds. I focus on my surroundings, looking and listening. I advance slowly, stopping every so often to listen for a faint call or catch some movement in the dense vegetation. I scan the trees in search of a bird-like silhouette. It is a wonderful exercise in being in the moment. My senses heightened, hyper-aware of my surroundings.
Initially, the land seems to be devoid of birds. But, as I proceed, I notice movement or hear a call or song. What starts out as a bird or two turns into a mixed flock of birds foraging on the ground, in the thickets and trees. These mixed flocks are common during the winter. Why do birds gather together? Ornithologists posit that birds use grouping as a survival strategy to detect predators while focused on finding food.
This past December a few days after Christmas I was birding along a favored section of the Uncompahgre River, a rather temperate day by winter standards.
I was weaving in and out of a grove of young cottonwood trees that was interspersed with sumac bushes and young Russian olive trees. I noticed a black-billed magpie fly into a thicket, so I headed toward it.
As I approached, I started to see movement in several large sumac bushes. I froze and slowly brought my binoculars up for a better look.
Several dark-eyed juncos, white-crowned sparrows and song sparrows darted around in the cover. Two spotted towhees scolded me.
I then expanded my search to the taller trees nearby. American robins moved about, jockeying for the best roost, choking down Russian olives.
The robins shared the trees with a lesser goldfinch, a yellow-rumped warbler, house finches and cedar waxwings. Most notably I spotted a hermit thrush. Hermit thrushes rarely spend the winter in the Uncompahgre Valley. I have seen them in Belize in the winter. By the time I tallied a count, there were at least three dozen birds made up of eleven species.
Another instance of encountering a mixed flock was a week earlier. Kathy and I were cross-country skiing on the Uncompahgre Plateau. I had left my binoculars at home, thinking I would see few birds, if any. We had skied several miles and were headed back to our truck when I noticed birds flying in the trees above us. I stopped to get a better look. I had to remind myself that all birds do not leave the high country in the winter.
Moving through the trees was a mixed flock of black-capped and mountain chickadees, and red-breasted nuthatches. They appeared to be gleaning seeds from the numerous spruce cones and dormant insects hidden in the bark of the trees. I could hear them calling, which helped with identifying them. Within a few moments the flock had moved on.
The more I thought about it the more banding together in large flocks when feeding in the winter makes perfect sense. There are many more eyes on the lookout for a marauding northern goshawk, Cooper’s or sharp-shinned hawk.