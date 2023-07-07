The chorus of the little brown bat

Dusk settles on the rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison on a summer evening when bats take flight. They need our help. Find ways that you can participate with minimal effort at home. Visit Bat Conservation International at https://www.batcon.org/. (Courtesy photo/ Paul Zaenger)

We are nearly enfolded in darkness as twilight gives way.  Eyes are peeled for bats — the little brown bat (Myotis lucifugus) in particular — at the rim of Black Canyon. They fly at dusk to eat. Their diet is mostly made up of insects; breakfast is important for them. Their first meal of their day happens to be in the hours right after sunset.

The park lists 16 species of bats, some as confirmed residents. Light fades from the sky, and I have to say that between erratic flight patterns, and speed of flight, I wouldn’t be able to determine one species from another. Bats are social creatures, like people, and communal. They fly and hunt together.  



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?