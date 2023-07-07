Dusk settles on the rim of Black Canyon of the Gunnison on a summer evening when bats take flight. They need our help. Find ways that you can participate with minimal effort at home. Visit Bat Conservation International at https://www.batcon.org/. (Courtesy photo/ Paul Zaenger)
We are nearly enfolded in darkness as twilight gives way. Eyes are peeled for bats — the little brown bat (Myotis lucifugus) in particular — at the rim of Black Canyon. They fly at dusk to eat. Their diet is mostly made up of insects; breakfast is important for them. Their first meal of their day happens to be in the hours right after sunset.
The park lists 16 species of bats, some as confirmed residents. Light fades from the sky, and I have to say that between erratic flight patterns, and speed of flight, I wouldn’t be able to determine one species from another. Bats are social creatures, like people, and communal. They fly and hunt together.
A team of scientists moved out around the country over a 10-year period (starting in 2010) to determine the presence of bat species. They monitored their calls at more than 40 sampling locations at Black Canyon, from canyon rim to river, to determine that little brown bats are there.
Bats use different vocalizations to communicate, both with each other and for hunting. When they take flight in those twilight hours, they use a process called echolocation. They call out with high-pitched sounds above 20,000 Hz (Hz is a hertz or a unit of frequency cycling once per second). The human ear can detect sounds up to this level, yet bats far exceed that point. Their frequencies are specific to their species.
Usually by using their vocal cords and larynx, almost like shouting out, the sound is emitted and bounces back. Although we can hear echoing sounds, bats have perfected the skill. Their ultrasonic sounds are more likely to bounce back (as opposed to bending around an object), take less energy to send forth, and dissipate quickly so the individual can send out another call quickly.
Dusk is upon us, but we haven’t seen any little brown bats (or any bats for that matter). We wait for them to take wing from their daytime roosting colony to forage for insects. This species is pretty tiny, weighing less than half an ounce. Light weight is important for flight. Bats are the only true flying mammal using the motion of wings to gain flight, rather than membranes for gliding (flying squirrels). Imagine that – flying mammals.
They measure up to 3.5 inches in length, but their wingspan is more than twice that, up to 10.5 inches. They search for clouds of insects, the kind that annoy people during backyard barbecues. They quickly eat as many as possible.
Using ordinary calls to avoid collision, bats hunt together like a gigantic family. Swooping and diving, the bat will call in pulses from 80,000 Hz down to 40,000 Hz. It zeroes in on its prey at specifically 47,000 Hz. Up to 200 calls per second are issued. In great haste it calculates the distance to its prey based on the timing and strength of the return signal.
All of this helps to target the smallest of insects, mosquitoes among them. It quickly chews the food — seven chomps per second. And the bat is ready for another insect. Myotis lucifuguswill eat half its weight in a night, mostly in those hours after sunset. If we ate that way, we would consume some 75 to 100 pounds of food. Mmmmmm — sounds like we would need a bigger buffet.
Little brown bats are most active in summer. Hibernation starts in the fall when they group into very large communities in caves, abandoned mines and similar shelters. Here they are vulnerable to white-nose syndrome. Entire colonies, hundreds of thousands of bats, can be wiped out in one winter.
Bats are important. See the Montrose Daily Press for a recent report (5/5/23); insect eating bats contribute $3 billion to the U.S. agricultural economy annually. It’s hard to see that such small creatures with incredible adaptations can have such an affect. They eat insects we despise and help us grow crops.
Darkness is nearly upon us at Black Canyon’s rim. No sign of bats, but we know they are around. They will call out. If wecouldhear their sounds, it could be like a deafening chorus; hundreds of bats in a community of song unique among their own. Without special instruments, it’s one we can see but not understand.
Temperatures cool, night breezes rise, an owl hoots nearby. Little brown bats remind us that being part of a community means that we should realize that we may not be able to comprehend all of the messages perfectly. Yet our world works well even if we don’t.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
