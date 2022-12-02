Faster communications and shortened travel times by car and plane have made the world smaller. The telegraph, the first electric, somewhat instant, long distance communication was used only a century and a half ago.
Imagine what it was like back then to not know at the swipe of a finger what was going on in news, sports, weather, and cat videos.
But at the same time, information levels are exploding. At times, it may seem there is simply too much to know. One can have a difficult time keeping up with the knowledge overload. More and more people are becoming specialists in their work just because the amount of knowledge and needed training are so voluminous.
Even our Colorado recreational pursuits are affected. Witness the outdoor shows on television and the recreation magazines and the advertising they contain. Skiing, hunting, and fishing topics remain very popular, now joined by specialty sports such as ice climbing, pedal bikes, snowmobiles, long distance running, and more.
Fishing is no different. Today one can find magazines on saltwater fishing, fly tying, ice-fishing, conservation publications, specialties by kind of fish, such as bass or trout, and the list goes on. Television shows specialize in a similar way.
I came across a magazine that was relatively new, dedicated to fishing from a kayak. I have a kayak for fishing, as others do, but are there really so many kayak fishermen as to profitably produce a magazine for such a narrow field of interest? I guess so.
Now throw in the computer world and the internet. Not that the internet is brand new, but nonetheless recent and continually evolving.
Computers evolved from work use to recreational use — utilized to design, produce, and distribute fishing gear as well as provide how-to and where-to information, instantly, sometimes as noted, to the point of overload.
While the local sporting goods store is still the best source for the latest on equipment and hot spots to fish, if you want to figuratively travel a wider world, use a computer to cruise the internet.
The internet is that nebulous creature out there that nobody owns but everyone can have. I see the internet not as a replacement of our traditional sources, but as a supplemental source of information.
One personal example is a magazine for which I write a fly tying column. The magazine recently went to a digital version only. While we may lament the disappearance of the print version, the digital version opened the door for me to insert a fly tying video with my article rather than a static photo. Plus it is now distributed to more readers.
Enter “fishing” in a search, and you will get innumerable results. There is so much out there that you can be very specific and still get a lot to sort through.
My favorite sites include the Black Canyon National Park, Gunnison Gorge (Bureau of Reclamation), Colorado Parks and Wildlife, local fishing retailers Montrose Anglers and Ed’s Fly Shop, local manufacturers Ross Reels and Scott Rods, USGS for stream flows, several guides and outfitters, various fly fishing magazines, as well as fishing specific buy sell and trade postings.
Social media is rampant with groups you can join for the latest fishing conditions and photos of adventurous places people visit. Ice fishing comes up this time of year, so I spend “some” time trying to take it all in to the point of phone time overload.
Admittedly, I fish year-round. Although winter is not the prime fishing season in Colorado, save for ice fishing, it is a good time to reflect, plan, organize gear. Or maybe just be a fishing couch potato in front of the television, with your favorite electronic device, or an old-fashioned magazine.
If winter weather keeps you from the real thing, instead of wading the river, you can surf the web.
Joel L. Evans is an avid fisherman, outdoor writer and photographer, who has explored Western Colorado for decades.