OUTDOORS: The dance of the tiger swallowtail

A late morning walk along the Gunnison River at East Portal of Black Canyon offers beauty in the air. The sun is warm – it’s June after all – and insects are abuzz with activity. One of those, the tiger swallowtail butterfly has a magic about its flight that is akin to a frolic found in few wild creatures on earth.
They wait for the sun to heat things up every day – they are exothermic. We humans generate our own internal heat; but insects rely on the sun’s rays to raise the temperature to a balmy level in order to be active.
I follow one of them as it flits and glides from flower to rock to river’s edge following various notions. The back ends of the hind wings resemble the forked tail of a swallow. They are common throughout much of the intermountain west, especially along rivers and streams.
There are some 30 species of swallowtails in North America, and the tiger swallowtail is at home in gardens and parks. They are large, for insects; up to four inches across the wings. They are easy to spot, and they have been seen around the valley, too.
The yellow wings are marked with four black stripes stretching from the front of the wing to the rear. They actually look like a tiger’s stripes. The butterflies that wintered in their chrysalis are emerging as summer comes on. Once the wings are dry they fly off. This dance of theirs, an almost aerial artistic expression seems seriously implausible.
People of the Victorian era believed they were similar to fairies. The level of understanding flight in animals in the 1800s was marginal, and these insects were great curiosities. Collections in the parlors of the well-to-do brought the world of nature indoors, perhaps as a way to capture their magic.
There is a delicacy to their wings; comprised of superfine flat sheets of tissue supported by tiny hollow tubes or veins. This tissue is covered with overlapping rows of scales which function in a manner similar to hair follicles. Although there are a variety of shapes, the blade-like figure of each scale is “plugged” into a socket with a stem at the end.
The scales are incredibly lightweight, each one with its own hue which arises from pigments embedded in the scale. The shape of the scale or the overlapping arrangements of the scales contribute to the pattern. Colors blend together, iridescence shimmers, art and design spring into an elegant living form.
Along the river, the swallowtails search for nectar of milkweed or coneflower blossoms among the variety of flowers that they seek. They also feed on carrion or dung – sheesh. I continue to follow as it flutters and pirouettes in the air. A splash of lemon and licorice tints prances above the river.
Males will congregate on damp soil or at shallow pools to drink and obtain dissolved minerals. Called “puddling,” it sounds a little like hanging out at the local tavern. Robed as they with some of the largest wings of butterflies on our continent, they will soon be looking for romance.
These dancers always invite carnivores, but as vulnerable prey they do have defenses. Researchers in the mid-1800s discovered that some butterflies taste bad, along with being poisonous.
The wing patterns and colors are the signal to predators, but what if you’re a butterfly without the required code? The good tasting specimens evolved a mimicking ability of bad tasting species by shifting some of the scales. A tweak here, a change there and the new pattern is set. The tiger swallowtail is evidently palatable (who would know?), but has replicated the defensive arrangement. In fact, all of the swallowtails in North America have markings in the proper configuration, poisonous and nonpoisonous alike.
I continue to trail my swallowtail along the river for a little while longer. It’s oblivious to me, as it rises and drops over bushes and rocks. I’m patient, happy to lag behind watching the aerial forms of whirl and waltz, jitterbug and tango.
We in the intermountain west live in big country – canyons, mountains, plains, and so on. It’s easy to lose track of the graceful beauty found on a miniature scale that punctuates our landscapes.
Yet here in our busy, plugged-in lives, there is a species set to remind us that in spite of its fragility, and its ability to endure, there is much more that we have to explore.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.