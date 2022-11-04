OUTDOORS: The fountains of nature

Light percolates through trees and over landforms as the golden rays of sunrise stream out across Black Canyon and western Colorado. The mellowing grace of morning brings a daily renewal to life in the waning days of autumn. (Courtesy photo)

There is nothing like having a cup of coffee when out in a wild setting; at a campsite, on a trail, from an overlook. Any morning elixir can be substituted.

Awaiting the dawn at Warner Point in Black Canyon National Park, the autumn air is bracing, the colors of oak leaves are jewel-tone rich, and the smell of coffee ... The sun cracks the sky at the horizon, its rays stream through trees and over pinnacles. The warmth is immediately inviting. The coffee invigorates.



