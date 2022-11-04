OUTDOORS: The fountains of nature

Light percolates through trees and over landforms as the golden rays of sunrise stream out across Black Canyon and western Colorado. The mellowing grace of morning brings a daily renewal to life in the waning days of autumn. (Courtesy photo)
There is nothing like having a cup of coffee when out in a wild setting; at a campsite, on a trail, from an overlook. Any morning elixir can be substituted.
Awaiting the dawn at Warner Point in Black Canyon National Park, the autumn air is bracing, the colors of oak leaves are jewel-tone rich, and the smell of coffee ... The sun cracks the sky at the horizon, its rays stream through trees and over pinnacles. The warmth is immediately inviting. The coffee invigorates.
Named for park founder, Mark Warner, I wonder how many sunrises he might have seen over Black Canyon. He stood at this point that bears his name on his last visit to the park, in the fall of 1973, and the scene is largely unchanged.
Some trees are young, old ones have died, the sandstone blocks are still scattered across the point. And the vistas are as broad as they were when Utes traveled the rim.
The sunrise advances. A breeze wafts through the pinyon pine trees. A raven croaks as it flaps by. It seems that the same call to action in protecting our natural heritage that Warner felt in the 1920s is still in the air. In his case, he responded to an invitation from Aldo Leopold.
Leopold was at the forefront of creating a land conservation ethic in the United States that sprang forth in the early 20th century.
One of his earliest efforts was the founding of Game and Fish Protective Associations. Leopold initially wrote the first Game and Fish Handbook for the U.S. Forest Service, but by late 1915 he led the founding of associations in several New Mexico cities.
The citizen-led organizations aimed to work towards saving threatened species with plans for conserving them; they advocated for action by the U.S.F.S., and publicized the need for animal protection. A state-wide organization was initiated the following year. The effort soon spread to Colorado.
Advocates for the Colorado Game and Fish Protective Association recruited members in Montrose during a trip in 1921. They signed up 50 people – annual dues were $1.50 (more than $20 today). Their goals were similar to those down south, and members could soon be located in almost every county in the state.
Records are scarce, but it seems local advocates soon banded together to form the Montrose Game and Fish Protective Association.
Mark Warner, a life-long supporter of the outdoors, was likely a part of the local association’s founding. He made an address at the first banquet held by the Montrose association in 1926; his remarks made at the annual dinner two years later were much more pointed.
He raised questions about how settlement and industry over the previous centuries had altered the landscape, reduced wildlife populations, and driven away indigenous tribes.
Calling for conservation of all our resources, he believed that the natural world would restore the soul to a society that appeared to have embraced madness. He was speaking at a time when life moved at a fast and reckless rate, the “Roaring Twenties.”
His most powerful words are handed down to us today, “You may drink from the fountains of nature and come back again and again to satisfy your thirst. But if you destroy the fountain, you destroy the stream that the fountain feeds. Nature gives abundantly, but she does not give inexhaustibly. You cannot exterminate and still possess. All life about us testifies to this fact.”
Standing at the overlook that bears his name at the beginning of a new day, it’s hard to ignore his message 100 years later.
A dynamic natural world is here, minutes from a community that now boasts some 40,000 residents. Warner was a hunter, angler, skier, hiker, and learned from modern and ancient indigenous cultures. He felt that the natural heritage passed on to him revived his soul in ways that only a living world can manage.
From my perch on Warner Point I pour another coffee from the thermos. The peaks of the West Elk Mountains come to life as the world draws in the breath of the dawn. The branches of a juniper tree enfold the fiery orb like arms taking hold of the day’s promise.
Do our times provoke a thirst that calls us to be satisfied from nature’s fountains? Warner’s voice, like Leopold’s and others, hearkens us to nature today the same as their fast-paced world did then. Find a landing and grasp a glorious sunrise. You, too, can be revived.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
